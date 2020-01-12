Khulna Tigers vs Rajshahi Royals, Qualifier 1: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20
Jan 12, 2020 IST
With the aim of securing a berth in the grand finale of Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20, Khulna Tigers will lock horns with Rajshahi Royals in Qualifier 1. Both teams recorded 8-wicket wins in their last league matches and enter this contest high on confidence.
Khulna and Rajshahi squared off against each other twice in the group stage, winning one game apiece.
A lot of star players will be in action in this game and all eyes will be on Caribbean superstar Andre Russell, who will lead the Rajshahi-based franchise.
Najmul Hossain Shanto, who stunned Dhaka Platoon with a swashbuckling century last time around, will look to continue in the same vein and hope to get some support from the likes of Rilee Rossouw and Mushfiqur Rahim.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Irfan will try to tie the Khulna batsmen down with his fiery pace bowling.
Here's a look at the telecast details of BPL 2019-20's first Qualifier.
Khulna Tigers vs Rajshahi Royals, Qualifier 1 venue, date and start time
Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Date: 13th January 2020
Time: 6:30 pm (Local Time); 6:00 pm IST
How, when and where to watch?
DSport: India
FanCode: Online streaming in India
Fox Sports: Australia
Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh
GEO TV: Pakistan
Hotstar: Online streaming in the United States and Canada
Flow Sports: Caribbean regions
RTA: Afghanistan
BT Sport: United Kingdom
Eleven Sports: Italy
Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World
Squads
Khulna Tigers
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk/c), Shamsur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Shahidul Islam, Saif Hassan, Robiul Haque, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam
Rajshahi Royals
Liton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell (c), Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Irfan, Irfan Sukkur, Nahidul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi