Khulna Tigers vs Rajshahi Royals, Qualifier 1: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20

Najmul Hossain Shanto scored an unbeaten century against Dhaka Platoon

With the aim of securing a berth in the grand finale of Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20, Khulna Tigers will lock horns with Rajshahi Royals in Qualifier 1. Both teams recorded 8-wicket wins in their last league matches and enter this contest high on confidence.

Khulna and Rajshahi squared off against each other twice in the group stage, winning one game apiece.

A lot of star players will be in action in this game and all eyes will be on Caribbean superstar Andre Russell, who will lead the Rajshahi-based franchise.

All eyes will be on Andre Russell

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who stunned Dhaka Platoon with a swashbuckling century last time around, will look to continue in the same vein and hope to get some support from the likes of Rilee Rossouw and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Irfan will try to tie the Khulna batsmen down with his fiery pace bowling.

Mohammad Irfan has starred with the ball in this tournament

Here's a look at the telecast details of BPL 2019-20's first Qualifier.

Khulna Tigers vs Rajshahi Royals, Qualifier 1 venue, date and start time

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Date: 13th January 2020

Time: 6:30 pm (Local Time); 6:00 pm IST

How, when and where to watch?

DSport: India

FanCode: Online streaming in India

Fox Sports: Australia

Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh

GEO TV: Pakistan

Hotstar: Online streaming in the United States and Canada

Flow Sports: Caribbean regions

RTA: Afghanistan

BT Sport: United Kingdom

Eleven Sports: Italy

Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World

Squads

Khulna Tigers

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk/c), Shamsur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Shahidul Islam, Saif Hassan, Robiul Haque, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam

Rajshahi Royals

Liton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell (c), Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Irfan, Irfan Sukkur, Nahidul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi