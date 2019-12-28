Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Thunder: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20

Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Can Sylhet Thunder defeat Khulna Tigers?

The 24th match of Bangladesh Premier League 2019 will feature a battle between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Thunder. The Tigers are coming off a magnificent win against Rangpur Rangers. They won their last match by 52 runs and now, will look to continue the same form against Sylhet.

The Sylhet-based franchise has not lived up to the expectations in this year's BPL. They have played 6 matches but have registered only one match and hold the sixth position on the standings. In their last match, Dhaka Platoon had defeated them by Sylhet by 8 wickets.

Speaking of the players to watch out for, the duo of Rilee Rossouw and Mushfiqur Rahim will be the key to success for Khulna. Although Rossouw lost his wicket on the first ball against Rangpur, Rahim will expect the South African batsman to perform well in the upcoming match. Shahidul Islam will be the bowler to watch out for from the Tigers bowling attack.

Shifting our focus to Sylhet Thunder, the two Caribbean stars, Johnson Charles and Andre Fletcher have been the lifeblood of their campaign. Hence, Thunder will hope that the West Indian duo shines against Khulna. From the bowling department, Ebadot Hossain will be the team's strike bowler.

Here are all the telecast details for this BPL 2019-20 match.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Thunder venue, date and start time

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Date: 28th December, 2019

Time: 6:30 PM (Local Time); 6:00 PM IST

How, when and where to watch?

DSport: India

FanCode: Online streaming in India

Fox Sports: Australia

Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh

GEO TV: Pakistan

Hotstar: Online streaming in United States and Canada

Flow Sports: Caribbean regions

RTA: Afghanistan

BT Sport: United Kingdom

Eleven Sports: Italy

Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World

Squads

Khulna Tigers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamsur Rahman, Robbie Frylinck, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Shafiul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Saif Hassan, Aminul Islam, Robiul Haque, Aliss Islam

Sylhet Thunder

Andre Fletcher, Abdul Mazid, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Sherfane Rutherford, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Sohag Gazi, Krishmar Santokie, Ebadot Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Sami, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Jeevan Mendis, Monir Hossain, Delwar Hossain, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rony Talukdar, Ruyel Miah, Nayeem Hasan