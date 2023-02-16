KK vs IU, PSL 2023: National Stadium, Karachi pitch history and T20 records

PSL 2023 returns to the National Stadium in Karachi tonight for a match between home team Karachi Kings (KK) and Islamabad United (IU). The Kings will be keen to open their account in the Pakistan Super League points table, having suffered a two-run defeat in their season opener against Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday.

Islamabad United are yet to play a match in the new season. The former Pakistan Super League champions will look forward to starting the 2023 edition of the tournament with a victory in Karachi.

Before the battle between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United gets underway, here are some vital numbers you need to know from previous games played at the National Stadium.

National Stadium, Karachi T20 Records & stats

T20 matches played: 50

Matches won by teams batting first: 18

Matches won by teams batting second: 32

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 117* - Cameron Delport (IU) vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Best bowling figures: 6/19 - Faheem Ashraf (IU) vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Highest team score: 238/3 - Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Lowest team score: 113 - Karachi Kings vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2022.

Average first-innings score: 173

National Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at this stadium is a paradise for batters. In the last match on this ground, both Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi scored more than 195 runs in their respective 20 overs. Tonight's PSL 2023 match will likely be a nightmare for the bowlers.

National Stadium last PSL match

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by two runs in the last PSL match at this stadium on February 14, 2023. Half-centuries from Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Babar Azam guided Zalmi to 199/5 in their 20 overs. In reply, Imad Wasim's unbeaten 80-run knock took the home side closer to the target but they fell short by two runs in the end.

Fourteen sixes were hit in the Peshawar vs. Karachi match, while seven bowlers from the two teams had an economy rate of 10 or more.

Get the IND vs WI Live Score of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Follow us for the latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes