KK vs MS, PSL 2023: National Stadium, Karachi pitch history and T20 records

Multan Sultans will play their sixth match of PSL 2023 on Sunday afternoon against the Karachi Kings at the National Stadium. It is the final home game of the season for the Karachi-based franchise, and they will look to end on a winning note.

The Sultans met the Kings a few days ago in Multan and registered a close win by three runs on their home turf. They will be keen to complete a double over the Kings in PSL 2023.

The conditions in Karachi are phenomenal for batting. Before the clash between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings starts, here's a look at some important stats you need to know from previous T20s played on this ground.

National Stadium, Karachi T20 Records & stats

T20 matches played: 57

Matches won by teams batting first: 22

Matches won by teams batting second: 35

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 117* - Cameron Delport (IU) vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Best bowling figures: 6/19 - Faheem Ashraf (IU) vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Highest team score: 238/3 - Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Lowest team score: 113 - Karachi Kings vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2022.

Average first-innings score: 174

National Stadium Pitch Report

As mentioned ahead, the wicket on this ground assists the batters. In the last fixture at this stadium, Islamabad United scored 220 runs in the first innings against the Quetta Gladiators. Fans should expect another run-fest in Karachi.

National Stadium last PSL game

Azam Khan starred in the last match at this venue (Image: PSL)

Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs in the previous PSL match in Karachi. Azam Khan's 42-ball 97 guided Islamabad to 220/6 in their 20 overs. Chasing 221 for a victory, Quetta lost all their wickets for 157 runs.

16 wickets fell in the match, with pacers scalping 11 of them. The batters smashed 24 sixes in 39.1 overs.

