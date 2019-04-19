×
KKR win toss, ask RCB to bat first

IANS
NEWS
News
11   //    19 Apr 2019, 20:57 IST
IANS Image
Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Dinesh Karthik in action during the sixth IPL 2019 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 27, 2019. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and asked Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to bat first in their crucial Indian Premier League game at Eden Gardens here on Friday.

KKR, who are eager to snap a three-game losing streak, named the same team which lost to Chennai Super Kings here, despite Andre Russell injuring his left shoulder in the lead-up to the match.

RCB, for whom every game is a must-win now to keep their slim hopes of making the playoffs alive, welcomed back Dale Steyn after nine years with Henrich Klaasen replacing AB de Villiers who is not well.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik (capt, wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (capt), Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini.

KKR ask RCB to bat first (Toss)
