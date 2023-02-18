"KL Rahul ko... name team se wapas le lena chahiye" - Twitter erupts as Ashwin and Axar share 114-run stand for 8th wicket in IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel shared a 114-run eighth-wicket partnership for Team India against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, February 18.

The duo joined forces when India were in a spot of bother at 139/7. The two spin all-rounders helped India fight back in response to Australia’s first-innings score of 263.

The two players registered the fourth 100+ stand against Australia for the eighth wicket in Tests. While Axar scored 74 runs, Ashwin chipped in with a valuable 37-run knock.

HUNDRED Partnership 🆙

Incredible batting display this by @akshar2026 & @ashwinravi99 as #TeamIndia are now just 16 runs behind in the first innings!

Fans were delighted as the lower order once again created trouble against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. One fan took a dig against vice-captain KL Rahul, who was dismissed for 17, for his lean patch.

"KL Rahul ko to Ashwin aur Axar ko batting karta dekh khud hi apna name team se wapas le Lena chahiye (Watching Ashwin and Axar bat, KL Rahul should himself withdraw his name from the team)," he wrote.

KL Rahul ko to Ashwin aur Axar ko batting karta dekh khud hi apna name team se wapas le Lena chahiye.

Aravind Vindula @aravind_vindula 🕺 Super partnership Axar n Ashwin Anna Super partnership Axar n Ashwin Anna💥🕺

Bhaskar Ganekar @BhaskarGanekar #INDvAUS Valuable partnership between Ashwin and Axar. Brings 100 runs partnership between them for 8th wicket. India into the game now. #BGT2023 Valuable partnership between Ashwin and Axar. Brings 100 runs partnership between them for 8th wicket. India into the game now. #BGT2023 #INDvAUS

Raghav @ragzzz07 ‍♂️ 100 Runs partnership between Ashwin and Axar. Take a bow‍♂️ 100 Runs partnership between Ashwin and Axar. Take a bow 🙇‍♂️

VK45🇮🇳 @sportslovervk45 , Hundred run Partnership between Axar and Ashwin



#INDvAUS #BGT What a Partnership between these two, Hundred run Partnership between Axar and Ashwin What a Partnership between these two 👌, Hundred run Partnership between Axar and Ashwin 🔥 💥#INDvAUS #BGT https://t.co/If2DpNXayR

Utkarsh @justutkthings 🏻 Australian Team right now after seeing Axar & Ashwin building a century partnership in the second test match between #INDvAUS Australian Team right now after seeing Axar & Ashwin building a century partnership in the second test match between #INDvAUS 👇🏻 https://t.co/7fqCqps9Nu

DaebakAnkita💃 @DaebakankitaF



#INDvAUS #AUSvIND #axarpatel #RohitSharma #Ashwin #viratkohli #pant Axar n Ashwin batting so brilliantly n teasing Aussies like anything, sensing that Kohli may be telling to Dravid that shud we send them for opening in next innings 🤪🤪 Axar n Ashwin batting so brilliantly n teasing Aussies like anything, sensing that Kohli may be telling to Dravid that shud we send them for opening in next innings 🤪🤪#INDvAUS #AUSvIND #axarpatel #RohitSharma #Ashwin #viratkohli #pant https://t.co/e8ejGkHezH

Never Give Up @AgentBond18

meanwhile Axar and Ashwin: Buddy, apke Father aaye hain.. @mufaddal_vohra Aussies celebrating after getting Kohli and Rohit!!meanwhile Axar and Ashwin: Buddy, apke Father aaye hain.. @mufaddal_vohra Aussies celebrating after getting Kohli and Rohit!!meanwhile Axar and Ashwin: Buddy, apke Father aaye hain..😎 https://t.co/i9U8aWVbs1

For the uninitiated, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja scored 84 and 70 runs, respectively, in the first Test against Australia. Together, the duo shared a partnership of 88 runs for the eighth wicket. Team India won the match by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel put Australia under pressure

A clinical batting performance from Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel put India in the driving seat. At the time of writing, Team India were bundled out for 262 as Australia gained just a one-run lead in their second innings.

Earlier on Day 1, Australia were bowled out for 263. Usman Khawaja top-scored with 81, while Peter Handscomb added an unbeaten 72.

For India, Mohammed Shami emerged as the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 4/60. Spin twins Ashwin and Jadeja scalped three wickets each.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series, a win in the Delhi Test will help the hosts retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fifth successive time at home.

Meanwhile, the Aussies will look to level the series to keep their hopes alive of winning the first-ever Test series in India after 2004/05.

