Knott, Sutherland shine in 19's defeat

Lauren Down was named Man of the Match

The Australia Under 19 Women's Team has suffered a five-wicket loss against a New Zealand Development squad in their opening 50-over match in Lincoln today.

Having set New Zealand 188 for victory, Australia struggled to get the early breakthrough it needed, with the hosts reaching 135 before opener Lauren Down retired on 86.

Fellow opener Saachi Shari (50) also reached 50, before Charli Knott claimed the first of her four wickets.

Knott was the pick of the bowlers, claiming another three middle-order scalps to end with figures of 4-20, but it was all too late with the home side reaching the target in the 32nd over.

Australia captain Rachel Trenaman won the toss and elected to bat, but it wasn't the start her side would have hoped for, losing opener Tahlia Wilson (1) in the second over.

A 74-run partnership between Annabel Sutherland (58) and Rachel Trenaman (26) helped boost Australia's total, with vice-captain Sutherland going on to record a run-a-ball half-century.

The game was evenly poised with Australia 4-142, but the loss of wickets at regular intervals made scoring tough. A patient 32 from Maddy Darke and handy 15 from Hannah Darlington boosted the total late in the peace.

The two sides will return to Lincoln for the second 50-over match on Thursday.

Full scores

Australia Under 19 Tour of New Zealand

12 March, New Zealand Emerging v Australia Under 19’s, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln (50-overs)

14 March, New Zealand Emerging v Australia Under 19’s, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln (50-overs)

16 March, New Zealand Emerging v Australia Under 19’s, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln (50-overs)

17 March, New Zealand Emerging v Australia Under 19’s, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln (T20)

Australia Under 19’s (U18 team/state/WBBL Club in brackets)

1. Isabelle Afaras (NSW Metro)

2. Darcie Brown (South Australia)

3. Stella Campbell (NSW Metro/Sydney Sixers)

4. Maddy Darke (NSW Metro)

5. Hannah Darlington (NSW Metro/Sydney Thunder)

6. Josephine Dooley (Queensland/Brisbane Heat)

7. Nicole Faltum (VIC Metro/Melbourne Stars)

8. Charli Knott (Queensland/Brisbane Heat)

9. Phoebe Litchfield (Cricket Australia XI)

10. Hayley Silver-Holmes (NSW Metro/Sydney Sixers)

11. Courtney Sippel (Queensland/Brisbane Heat)

12. Annabel Sutherland (VIC Metro/Melbourne Stars)

13. Rachel Trenaman (ACT/NSW Country/Sydney Thunder)

14. Tahlia Wilson (NSW Metro/Sydney Sixers)

Coach: Shelley Nitschke

Assistant Coaches: Leah Poulton and Jude Coleman