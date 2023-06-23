On June 23, 2013, India won the ICC Champions Trophy by beating England in the final at Edgbaston in Birmingham. In a rain-affected finale that was reduced to 20 overs per side, England sent India into bat after restricted them to 129/7.

Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 off 34, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed an unbeaten 33 off 25. Opener Shikhar Dhawan also chipped in with 31 off 24. For England, Ravi Bopara starred with 3/20, while James Anderson, Stuart Broad and James Tredwell picked up one wicket each.

Team India’s bowlers were brilliant in the defense as they held England to 124/8. Umesh Yadav got the big wicket of Alastair Cook (2) after which Jadeja (2/24), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/15) and Ishant Sharma (2/36) all made crucial contributions with the ball. England went into the last over needing 15 runs, but Ashwin conceded only nine.

BCCI @BCCI



The



MS Dhoni became the first Captain (in Men's cricket) to win all three ICC trophies in limited-overs cricket 🏻 🏻 #OnThisDay inThe @msdhoni -led #TeamIndia , beat England to lift the ICC Champions Trophy.MS Dhoni became the first Captain (in Men's cricket) to win all three ICC trophies in limited-overs cricket #OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣3️⃣The @msdhoni-led #TeamIndia, beat England to lift the ICC Champions Trophy. 🏆 MS Dhoni became the first Captain (in Men's cricket) to win all three ICC trophies in limited-overs cricket 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/x4le09coFM

With the thrilling five-run triumph, MS Dhoni became the first captain to win all three ICC white-ball trophies. Unfortunately, India haven’t lifted an ICC trophy since then.

Fans on Twitter took to the micro-blogging site to share their emotions as Team India completed a decade without winning an ICC trophy. Here is a compilation of some reactions:

MahiEra @themahiera Last ICC trophy for India came 10 years ago today



Treadwell misses, Dhoni misses, but it doesn't matter



Last ICC trophy for India came 10 years ago todayTreadwell misses, Dhoni misses, but it doesn't matterhttps://t.co/d34O7roo4Q

Manan @jeezmanan 10 years of Champions Trophy 2013 and last ICC Trophy for Team India . Can't forget that Victory Lap with songs in the background Hall Of Fame and Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge . What a team ! 10 years of Champions Trophy 2013 and last ICC Trophy for Team India . Can't forget that Victory Lap with songs in the background Hall Of Fame and Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge . What a team ! https://t.co/tAPNEIV0Wm

Jay Jadwani @diehard_msdian

Who knew that it was the beginning of an ICC trophy drought.

#championstrophy

#MSDhoni𓃵 Exactly a decade ago we won the Champions Trophy under MS.Who knew that it was the beginning of an ICC trophy drought. Exactly a decade ago we won the Champions Trophy under MS.Who knew that it was the beginning of an ICC trophy drought.#championstrophy #MSDhoni𓃵 https://t.co/U4HnJhvlaK

vinay sublaniya @SublaniyaVinay MS Dhoni completed a hat-trick of trophies on this day 10 years ago.



The only Indian captain in history to win more than 1 ICC Trophy! It was also the last time India won an ICC Trophy, so the wait is now of 10 years. MS Dhoni completed a hat-trick of trophies on this day 10 years ago.The only Indian captain in history to win more than 1 ICC Trophy! It was also the last time India won an ICC Trophy, so the wait is now of 10 years. https://t.co/zb2KBVhpgB

Hriday (Fan-Account) @Hriday1812 So, it's been 10 years since ICT last won an ICC Trophy. So, it's been 10 years since ICT last won an ICC Trophy.

Ae Jethiya! @dunot_cringe

The last ICC Trophy We Witnessed 🥺

Hopefully this year we will witness Another one 🤲 On this Day in 2013The last ICC Trophy We Witnessed 🥺Hopefully this year we will witness Another one 🤲 On this Day in 2013 The last ICC Trophy We Witnessed 🥺Hopefully this year we will witness Another one 🤲😫 https://t.co/52QewZmSom

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shikhar Dhawan in CT 2013:



- Golden bat.

- Player of the tournament.

- Most runs.

- POTM vs South Africa.



Ravindra Jadeja in CT 2013:



- Golden ball.

- POTM in final.

- Most wickets.

- POTM vs West Indies.



Two heroes in the last ICC Trophy win of Team India. Shikhar Dhawan in CT 2013:- Golden bat.- Player of the tournament.- Most runs.- POTM vs South Africa.Ravindra Jadeja in CT 2013:- Golden ball.- POTM in final.- Most wickets. - POTM vs West Indies.Two heroes in the last ICC Trophy win of Team India. https://t.co/aNkmL42eFT

Nishita Sarma ॐ @Kohli_Spark On This Day, India won another ICC Trophy.

A Special Day For All ICT Fans.



On This Day, India won another ICC Trophy.A Special Day For All ICT Fans.https://t.co/tL21isRWB7

𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ @Itzshreyas07 Happy 10th anniversary of last ICC Trophy 🥂 Happy 10th anniversary of last ICC Trophy 🥂 https://t.co/UfdHqVAheY

ACID @ACID_CHEL Give him 10 pieces of wood and he'll win you the ICC trophy or any tournament Give him 10 pieces of wood and he'll win you the ICC trophy or any tournament 🐐 https://t.co/p9x8IMyQb4

AMEY GORE🇮🇳🚩 @Amey11102616 @CricCrazyJohns India won it's Last ICC trophy 10 yrs ago on this day 🥹🥹 @CricCrazyJohns India won it's Last ICC trophy 10 yrs ago on this day 🥹🥹🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/XGqTrqWCc1

Krish @143NotOut Happy 10 Years Anniversary to India's Last Senior ICC Trophy Triumph 🥹



Defeated England in England in Final 🫡



Happy 10 Years Anniversary to India's Last Senior ICC Trophy Triumph 🥹Defeated England in England in Final 🫡https://t.co/MZDLPW2PXK

Aryan 45 🇮🇳 @Iconic_Rohit

After this,it has been 10 years,9 icc tournaments and India haven't won an ICC trophy On this day in 2013 India won Champions trophyAfter this,it has been 10 years,9 icc tournaments and India haven't won an ICC trophy On this day in 2013 India won Champions trophy 💙After this,it has been 10 years,9 icc tournaments and India haven't won an ICC trophy 💔 https://t.co/D9OrJKDzSG

`` @KohlifiedGal Kohli guy celebrated like there is no tomorrow and India's not gonna win any ICC trophy after that Kohli guy celebrated like there is no tomorrow and India's not gonna win any ICC trophy after that 😭✋ https://t.co/wFaGEr5ab3

Yash Godara🇮🇳 @YashGodara69

10 years without ICC Trophy. Laut aao mahi bhai🥲

#OnThisDay in 2013 we won Champions Trophy.10 years without ICC Trophy. Laut aao mahi bhai🥲 #OnThisDay in 2013 we won Champions Trophy.10 years without ICC Trophy. Laut aao mahi bhai🥲https://t.co/gZc32gK5mY

Speaking of India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumph, Jadeja was named Player of the Final for his fantastic all-round effort. Opener Dhawan was named Player of the Series for scoring 363 runs in five innings at an average of 90.75.

Format-wise breakup of India’s performance in ICC events after 2013 CT win

Here is a format-wise breakup of India’s performance in ICC tournaments following their win in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

ODIs

2015 World Cup: India lost to Australia by 95 runs in semi-final

2017 Champions Trophy: India lost to Pakistan by 180 runs in the final

2019 World Cup: India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in semi-final

T20Is

2014 World Cup: India lost to Sri Lanka by six wickets in final

2016 World Cup: India lost to West Indies by seven wickets in semi-final

2021 World Cup: India failed to reach knockouts

2022 World Cup: India lost to England by 10 wickets in semi-final

Tests

2021 WTC final: India lost to New Zealand by eight wickets

2023 WTC final: India lost to Australia by 209 runs

Poll : 0 votes