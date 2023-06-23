On June 23, 2013, India won the ICC Champions Trophy by beating England in the final at Edgbaston in Birmingham. In a rain-affected finale that was reduced to 20 overs per side, England sent India into bat after restricted them to 129/7.
Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 off 34, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed an unbeaten 33 off 25. Opener Shikhar Dhawan also chipped in with 31 off 24. For England, Ravi Bopara starred with 3/20, while James Anderson, Stuart Broad and James Tredwell picked up one wicket each.
Team India’s bowlers were brilliant in the defense as they held England to 124/8. Umesh Yadav got the big wicket of Alastair Cook (2) after which Jadeja (2/24), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/15) and Ishant Sharma (2/36) all made crucial contributions with the ball. England went into the last over needing 15 runs, but Ashwin conceded only nine.
With the thrilling five-run triumph, MS Dhoni became the first captain to win all three ICC white-ball trophies. Unfortunately, India haven’t lifted an ICC trophy since then.
Fans on Twitter took to the micro-blogging site to share their emotions as Team India completed a decade without winning an ICC trophy. Here is a compilation of some reactions:
Speaking of India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumph, Jadeja was named Player of the Final for his fantastic all-round effort. Opener Dhawan was named Player of the Series for scoring 363 runs in five innings at an average of 90.75.
Format-wise breakup of India’s performance in ICC events after 2013 CT win
Here is a format-wise breakup of India’s performance in ICC tournaments following their win in the 2013 Champions Trophy.
ODIs
2015 World Cup: India lost to Australia by 95 runs in semi-final
2017 Champions Trophy: India lost to Pakistan by 180 runs in the final
2019 World Cup: India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in semi-final
T20Is
2014 World Cup: India lost to Sri Lanka by six wickets in final
2016 World Cup: India lost to West Indies by seven wickets in semi-final
2021 World Cup: India failed to reach knockouts
2022 World Cup: India lost to England by 10 wickets in semi-final
Tests
2021 WTC final: India lost to New Zealand by eight wickets
2023 WTC final: India lost to Australia by 209 runs
