Virat Kohli confident of playing next Test despite back-strain

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
793   //    13 Aug 2018, 14:30 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four
Kohli speaking to Sky Sports after yesterday's loss

Team India sunk to a huge low in the Lord's test that concluded yesterday, having not crossed even 150 runs in either innings that the side played or a sum total of 250 runs across both the innings. At the same time, hosts England put on a terrific all-round performance, scoring 396/7 decl. in the only innings they needed to bat, and also doing extremely well in bowling to prise 20 Indian wickets within 83 overs in total.

The humbling loss should definitely make the Indian contingent sit up and take notes, as they will now play three must-win games if they have to win the series.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has spoken up on his back-strain that kept him away from the field on Day 4, and which later hindered his batting in India's second innings. He has said that he is confident of playing in the next Test, scheduled to begin by Saturday, August 18th at Trent Bridge. However t, he doubts if he will be at his 100% best while taking the field. He was asked about the injury during the post-match presentation ceremony which is when he said, "Five days to go, (I) should be okay. (It's the) lower back issue coming up again and again, purely because of the workload. Confident I'll be fine in five days' time."

He further detailed on the issue in the post-match press conference.

"The back is one thing that can be very tricky when it goes off. The good thing is I have five days before the next Test. We are confident with rehabilitation and strengthening, I should be ready for the next game," he said, before adding on how he felt a need to cut down on the intensity that he usually tends to exhibit in matches while fielding, so that he can be of maximum use with the bat, something for which he is held in the highest of regards.

The Indian captain's injury scare is one of the most important ones among the visitors' several problems left to tackle right now. Being one of the few people who continues to create some sort of an impact for the team, Kohli's fitness is of prime importance for the side if they would like to see any possibility of a resurgence in the remainder of the series.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
