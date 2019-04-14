×
Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

IANS
NEWS
News
63   //    14 Apr 2019, 08:42 IST
IANS Image
Mohali: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli celebrates his half century during the 28th match of IPL 2019 between RoyalChallengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 13, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Mohali, April 14 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) here.

As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh on Saturday.

Bottom-placed RCB finally ended their winning draught in the ongoing season as Kohli's scintillating 53-ball 67 followed by AB de Villiers (59* off 38) and Marcus Stoinis' (28* off 16) fruitful knocks guided them to a thumping eight-wicket victory over KXIP at the I.S. Bindra Stadium.

It was the 85-run stand between Kohli and de Villers before the South African got involved in a match-winning 46-run partnership with Stoinis which handed Bangalore a much needed win.

Defending 174, Punjab bowlers not only failed in getting wickets but also leaked runs as the visitors crossed the line with four balls to spare.

Earlier Chris Gayle played a magnificent knock and finished unbeaten on 99 as he managed just a boundary off the last ball of the innings from Mohammed Siraj.

IANS
NEWS
