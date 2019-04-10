×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kohli named Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World

IANS
NEWS
News
38   //    10 Apr 2019, 17:23 IST
IANS Image
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli was on Wednesday named the Leading Cricketer in the World and featured in Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year, by the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.

It was a double delight for Kohli, who will lead India's World Cup campaign in England later this year, as he was named the best cricketer in the world for an unprecedented third year in a row.

Kohli was also among Jos Buttler and Sam Curran to be listed in Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year, a rare accolade which has been eluding him in his career until now.

The India skipper had a fantastic 2018 in which he racked up 2,735 international runs at 68.37 across all formats, more than 700 more than his nearest challenger, England's Joe Root.

Kohli scored a remarkable 11 centuries in 37 innings, seven of which came on India's tours of South Africa, England and Australia.

Smriti Mandhana was named the Leading Cricketer in women's cricket, after the opening batsman amassed 1,291 runs across limited-overs formats, including 13 half-centuries.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan was named the Leading Twenty20 Cricketer for the second year in a row.

Besides Buttler and Curran, who played key roles in England's summer campaigns; Rory Burns, Surrey's championship-winning captain, and Tammy Beaumont, the outstanding player in another successful year for England's women, were also named among the five cricketers of the year category.

The Cricketer of the Year awards, a tradition of the Almanack first introduced in 1889, recognise excellence of players who have performed in England during the previous summer; a player can win it only once in their lifetime.

The Leading Cricketer of the Year honours are more recent, and serve as a hat tip to international performances, with no restrictions on the number of wins.

IANS
NEWS
5 reasons why Virat Kohli is the best cricketer in the world
RELATED STORY
#10YearsChallenge- The 'Virat' rise in the stature of Kohli
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni named as the most famous cricketers in the world
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Virat Kohli becomes the tournament's leading run-getter
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli the pro, Shubman Gill the prodigy
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One player from each team who might be the leading run scorer
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: The valiant warrior chasing the greatest cricketers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who can become the leading run-scorer in 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Is it time for RCB to move on from Virat Kohli and appoint a new skipper?
RELATED STORY
5 records broken by Virat Kohli in 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 24 | Today, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 23 | Yesterday
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 25 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English MCC University Matches
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us