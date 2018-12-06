Australia vs India 2018-19: Virat Kohli looks to resume his love affair with Adelaide

Sri Sreshtan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 42 // 06 Dec 2018, 01:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli

Just over a decade has passed in Virat Kohli’s career and he has already made fierce assaults on the history books. Be it any attack or opposition, he has time and again defied the odds and showed everyone what it takes to be the best at the highest level.

For Kohli, the conditions hardly matter. The way he is shattering all the records and achieving new milestones, he looks set to become the most complete and adaptable batsman of all time.

Right from the time he made his debut for India in 2008, Kohli has continuously evolved as a batsman. The way he approaches his batting and constructs his innings in all the three formats of the game would definitely be a story to tell for the future generations.

Kohli has scored heaps of runs across several venues. And one venue that has really been kind to him is the Adelaide Oval.

He made his first Test century at this venue in 2012, and there has been no looking back since. His love affair at the Oval has only become bigger and stronger over the years; he has racked up four centuries and one half-century here across the three formats.

In the first Test of the 2014 Border-Gavaskar series, Kohli crafted centuries in each of the two innings. While the rest of the batting succumbed to the spin of Nathan Lyon, it was Kohli who stood tall and almost single-handedly took India to the target.

Though India ended up losing the Test by 48 runs, Kohli won the hearts of millions of cricket fans with his exceptional batting.

In 2015, he scored a brilliant century against Pakistan and ensured that India began its World Cup title defense on a positive note. The way he used the depth of the crease and found the gaps at will were the strongest feature of his innings.

Advertisement

Finally, in 2016, he scored an aggressive 90 not out against Australia in the first T20 international. After the match, the then skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, "With the amount of runs he is scoring, they will definitely name a stand after him."

Adelaide has always been a happy hunting ground for Virat Kohli.

Kohli’s record at the Adelaide Oval

Innings Runs Centuries Fifties Highest score Average

Tests 4 394 3 0 141 98.5

ODIs 3 140 1 0 107 46.67

T20s 1 90 0 1 90* 90

The Adelaide Oval has always been a happy hunting ground for Kohli, to put it mildly. And if he can once again put up a stellar performance in the first Test against Australia beginning on 6 December, then his team will be in with a very good chance of going 1-0 up in the four-match series.

Advertisement