Kohli says there're no juniors-seniors in team:Shaw

IANS
NEWS
News
157   //    17 Mar 2019, 09:26 IST
IANS Image
Virat Kohli. (File Photo: IANS)
By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) He is considered as one of the most talented youngsters among the current crop of cricketers and Prithvi Shaw is looking to make it count as he works his way back to the national team after an injury lay-off.

Speaking to IANS, even as he prepares for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Delhi Capitals batsman said that India skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri make things very easy for the youngsters coming into the team.

"I have learnt a lot. I mean I was a bit nervous when I first entered that (Indian) dressing room with players having 10 years of experience sitting in front of me. When the skipper and coach said that there are no seniors or juniors, you then kind of open up and irritate them with your questions," he said.

There were quite a few rumours when Shaw injured his ankle at the start of the Test series in Australia that he had not worked hard enough during the rehab, but Shaw squashed all of them.

"No one told me anything about not working hard. I wanted to play but got injured. I thought I could play the third Test (in Melbourne) but then progress of recovery was slow.

"If you have had a look at my ankle, you would have known that it was really painful. Ankle wasn't healing quickly and I had to return," he explained.

Shaw though praised the facilities at the National Cricket Academy as he went through the rehab in Bengaluru before joining his Mumbai teammates for the Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"I mean everything was perfect over there (NCA). I did a lot of sessions there. I was working to get fit before Mushtaq Ali T20 as I wanted to get used to the T20 format and then go to the IPL. That's how I had planned my two months of rehab. Trainers and physio were very committed," he revealed.

The No. 4 spot in the World Cup bus is still up for grabs and even though Shaw has not ever batted in the middle-order, he is up for the challenge if the national selectors ask him to adapt.

"For India, it is all about whatever number they want me to bat and not the other way round. When I open the innings in limited overs, my mindset is different. Two men outside 30-yard circle, powerplay overs.

"But when I am going down the order, it will obviously change. I watch a lot of experienced players. I watch if I go at No 5, what will I do there. It's all about mindset, how you approach that situation," he said.

There were also rumours that there were instances of indiscipline when he was in Australia, but Shaw decided to leave that alone like a true opener. "These are rumours, so I will better let it go," he signed off.

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

