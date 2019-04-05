Kohli second Indian to complete 8,000 T20 runs

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper Virat Kohli in action during the 17th match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 5, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru, April 5 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Friday became only the second Indian player after Suresh Raina to score 8,000 runs in T20 cricket during the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

Kohli helped RCB post a mammoth 205/3 in 20 overs after they were put into bat by KKR. The star batsman struck a 49-ball 84 with the help of nine fours and two sixes.

Kohli started his innings 17 short of the landmark and got to 8,000 runs in the 10th ball of his innings.

Kohli also became the highest run-getter in IPL history, bettering Raina here as well. Kohli now has 5,110 runs in his kitty to Raina's 5,086.

Raina became the first Indian player to 8,000 T20 runs earlier in the year while playing for his state side Uttar Pradesh in the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in his 300th match.

Kohli got to the landmark in his 257th match.