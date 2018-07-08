Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kookaburra blind-test Turf20 for T20 cricket

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
News
161   //    08 Jul 2018, 16:01 IST

Australia v New Zealand - 3rd Test: Day 2
The 'Turf20' will be the newest addition after the pink ball

A fourth ball might yet be introduced in cricket to go along with the traditional red ball, the white ball for one-dayers and the fairly new pink ball for day-night tests. Australian manufacturer Kookaburra has made a new variant of the white ball, to be used exclusively in Twenty20 cricket. It is hoped that the ball might come into mainstream use around the world in international and league cricket before the ICC World T20 is staged in Australia in the year 2020.

Named 'Turf20', the manufacturers say that the ball has been specially designed to withstand the frequent forceful striking involved in the format throughout the innings and with the game moving at a pace more rapid than ever, it is only meet that there is a ball entirely dedicated to the specific demands of the style of play. It was recently blind-tested in a Northern Territory Strike competition last weekend.

"As Twenty20 cricket evolved, Kookaburra thought there should be a way to create a ball specific to its needs rather than follow the traditional method of ball-making that is used in Test cricket," Kookaburra spokesman Shannon Gill said.

"A Test ball is designed to gradually deteriorate over 80 overs, this is an integral element to Test cricket. Twenty20 cricket has evolved quite differently; the ball is only needed for 20 overs and the action is more intense and explosive than Test cricket."

The feedback for the new product was quite positive, as it turned out. South Australia and Brisbane Heat batsman Alex Ross, who is playing for Desert Storm alongside Cameron Bancroft, was a part of the match in which the trial was staged gave a glowing review to the concept.

"As long as it doesn't bounce differently or change the nature of the game, that way it can only be a positive," Ross said.

"I noticed later in my innings last week the ball was definitely harder and carried further – which is what you want in T20 cricket."

Three possible replacements for AB de Villiers in T20...
RELATED STORY
Globalizing Cricket through The T20 Format
RELATED STORY
5 most capped T20 players who haven’t played Test cricket
RELATED STORY
8 famous brother duos who represented their nation in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 active players with the most runs in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
5 Most Embarrassing Defeats for India in T20Is
RELATED STORY
Top 5 cricket bat manufacturers in the world
RELATED STORY
Spin Twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal: The game...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada 2018: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
"Cricket is picking up in Nepal" says Nepal's Subash...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us