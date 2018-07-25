KPL 2018 – A ground for budding talent

Champions of 2017 - Belagavi Panthers

The biggest takeaway from the manner in which teams bid for players in the recently concluded Players’ Auction in the Karbonn Smartphones Karnataka Premier League Powered by Lakshmi Vilas Bank, was the equal emphasis on experience and rising talent. A lot of the established stars from Karnataka were expected to be picked for the India A and Duleep Trophy sides but that didn’t dampen the spirits of the managements of the seven teams in any way. All thanks to the sheer depth of talent available in the State. Talent is something that has carefully nurtured over the years by the coaches and administrators at the Karnataka State Cricket Association. If the stars are to be away, we will produce new stars was the mantra adopted.

In keeping with just that players from Pool B, who started at a base price of Rs 20,000 were attracted bids of even Rs 5 lakh and above, like with the case of Nidhish M, for whom Belagavi Panthers who went as high as Rs 5,85,000, staving off stiff competition from Shivamogga Lions and Ballari Tuskers. Similar was the case with young left-arm spinner Shubang Hegde, for whom too there was a bidding war between the Tuskers and Panthers before the latter finally prevailed, coolly shelling out Rs 3.05 lakh in the process.

Another noticeable young talent, discovered at last year’s KPL, is the 17-year-old St Joseph’s College boy Devdutt Padikkal who has been picked for the Under-19 national cricket team and is part of the Ballari Tuskers side along with state wicketkeeper CM Gautam.

KPL this year would also see stars such as Robin Uthappa, who has been an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL over the years. Uthappa is back in the KPL mix and will turn out for Bengaluru Blasters. Another veteran from the Indian domestic circuit Amit Verma is part of the Mysore Warriors side.

Speaking about this KPL season, Mr.Sanjay Desai, President of KSCA, “We are excited to see a mix of experienced and emerging cricket talents this season. Our focus has always been on quality and KPL has provided a great platform for youngsters and budding cricketers of Karnataka to showcase their talent to a wide audience.”

Karnataka, for a number of years now has thrown up a lot of fast bowling talent. This year watch out for Pradeep T, for whom the Tuskers paid all of Rs 6.50 lakh. With Prasidh Krishna set to miss most of the KPL, it is people like Pradeep who need to be watched. Pradeep and his fellow medium pace bowling all-rounder Melu Kranthi Kumar, picked up by Hubbali Tigers for Rs 3.50 lakh, could set the field alight this season.

“At no point did any of the team owners express any issue with the non-availability of any player. They all had their talent scouts out watching during various KSCA and other tournaments throughout and knew there was enough talent to go around. In fact the way the teams went about their picks, I am excited for this season. The teams are all well-balanced and we should have some really exciting cricket coming our way,” says former India player and KSCA secretary Sudakar Rao.

So, all is thus set for the action to begin.