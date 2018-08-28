Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
KPL 2018: Mysuru Warriors thrash Shivamogga Lions 

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
74   //    28 Aug 2018, 22:31 IST


Enter caption

Mysuru Warriors achieved an easy victory against the Shivamogga Lions to achieve their second win of the season in three matches. Chasing 147 for victory, the openers did the job for them. In the end, they won the match by six wickets.

Former Royal Challengers player Rajoo Bhatkal along with Arjun Hoysala put on a 99 run partnership for the first wicket itself to take the game away from the Lions. They took on the bowlers right from the very first over and did not allow the opposition back into the game at all.

Two quick wickets in the middle put some pressure on them but they achieved an easy win in the end. Amit Verma and Shoaib Manager, who came out to bat at no. 3 and no. 4 respectively, took on the bowlers and helped their side's cause.

Prithviraj picked up the wicket of Amit Verma but it was a little too late and did not do much damage.

Manager stayed on till the very end and guided his side to victory.

Earlier in the first innings, Sharath BR and Aditya Somanna's knocks of 46 and 39 helped their side put on 146 in their 20 overs. Jonathan R also chipped in with a 29 run knock but none of the other batsmen were able to do much. Kushal Wadhwani and Vyshak Vijaykumar were the pick of the bowlers as they picked up two wickets each.

Mithun, who was away on domestic duty, made a comeback in this match but failed to make much of an impact either with the bat or the ball.

With this win, the Mysuru Warriors are well in contention for a spot in the playoffs.

The Lions, on the other hand, have now lost three out of three and are in deep trouble. They will have to probably win all their remaining games in order to qualify.

Karnataka Premier League (KPL) 2018
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
