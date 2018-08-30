KPL 2018: Stuart Binny helps Belagavi Panthers stave off Namma Shivamogga

Ram Kumar FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 89 // 30 Aug 2018, 00:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Stuart Binny picked two wickets before hammering a crucial 32

Picking up from where he had left off on Saturday against Bellary Tuskers, Stuart Binny came up with another all-round performance to help Belagavi Panthers overcome the resilient Namma Shivamogga.

Aside from skipper Binny, the Panthers also relied on the hard-hitting D Avinash to close out the tense run-chase at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysuru.

After being asked to bat first, Namma Shivamogga's openers got off to a splendid start. BR Sharath and Nihal Ullal added 49 runs for the first wicket before the former perished due to a loose shot.

Mohammed Niyas Nisar halted Shivamogga's surge by removing Liyan Khan as well as the well-set Nihal Ullal. Having succumbed to a short delivery, the wicket-keeper batsman was left to rue what could have been. Rongsen Jonathan's early dismissal meant that they were reduced to 64/4 at the half-way mark.

Aniruddha Joshi utilised his experience to play a counter-attacking half-century. His 54, comprising five boundaries and three sixes, came off just 32 balls. Shivamogga captain Abhimanyu Mithun wielded the long handle towards the end of the innings.

Mithun's rapid cameo came to an end when Binny trapped him in front during the penultimate over. The right-arm seamer finished his spell with another handy wicket. With the last five overs yielding 63 runs, the momentum was firmly in the hands of Shivamogga.

Opener Dikshanshu Negi drove Belagavi's run-chase by compiling a sedate fifty. Dropping anchor to navigate the top-order, he adopted a cautious approach against Mithun's incisive new-ball spell. When the Power Play overs came to a conclusion, the required run-rate had inched closer to nine.

Binny's arrival at the crease helped increase the pace of the innings. Not afraid of taking the aerial route, the seasoned campaigner took a liking to the spinners on offer. He shifted gears by hammering Prithviraj Shekhawat for two boundaries and a six off three successive deliveries.

Mithun returned to break the partnership. He castled Negi to bring his team back into the game. Panthers were dented further as Binny threw his wicket away in the very next over. 43 runs were needed from the last 27 balls.

D Avinash threw Shivamogga off the balance by slamming back to back sixes off Bharath Dhuri's bowling. He played the situation smartly and ruthlessly capitalised on boundary balls. Unbeaten on 35, he clinched the victory for Belagavi in the third delivery of the final over.

Brief Scores: Namma Shivamogga - 163/8 (Aniruddha Joshi 54, Nihal Ullal 34, Stuart Binny 2/30, Niyas Nisar 2/34); Belagavi Panthers - 166/5 from 19.3 overs (Dikshanshu Negi 54, D Avinash 35*, Stuart Binny 32, Abhimanyu Mithun 2/24)

Result - Belagavi Panthers won by five wickets with three balls remaining.