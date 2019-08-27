KPL 2019: Hubli Tigers: The Vinay Kumar effect

Vinay Kumar addressing the members of the Hubli Tigers team

Vinay Kumar has been an inspirational figure for so many Karnataka cricketers over the years. During this edition of KPL, some of the members of the Hubli Tigers team opened up on the impact skipper and mentor Vinay Kumar has on them personally and on the team.

Excerpts:

David Mathias (allrounder): To talk a little about VK...he is a super intense guy and him being around in the dressing room lifts everybody’s intensity on the field. He is a bowler as well and it’s always nice to play under a bowling captain and with setting the field or whether it comes to asking for any advice he is always there for us.

Shivil Kaushik (left-arm spinner): Vinay Kumar is a legend. He is the captain of our team and I think it’s a dream for every cricketer in Karnataka to play under Vinay Kumar because his records speak for himself and his experience and he is always there to guide us. So I’m privileged to play under him in Hubli Tigers.

KB Pawan (batsman): Nothing to say about Vinay Kumar! Because we all know how committed he is and his work ethics are something that every youngster should follow. So, he is a great example, he is a great role model and we have seen what results he has produced for Karnataka cricket in so many years. Personally in Karnataka cricket, if I want to look up to someone I definitely look up to Vinay Kumar.

Luvnith Sisodia (wicket-keeper batsman): We all know Vinay Kumar is a legend in Karnataka cricket history. He has played about 100 Ranji Trophy games and all the cricketers in Karnataka look up to him. This is the second time I’m playing with him. I was part of the Syed Mushtaq Ali team when he was playing. There is a lot to learn...in the sense something to learn with the work ethics and I have heard many stories about him and of the way he grew and so it inspires me a lot.

Mohammed Taha (batsman): Everyone knows about Vinay Kumar. He is an inspiration to the youngsters and playing under him is a dream come true because everyone knows what he has achieved for Karnataka cricket and India. So it’s a big thing to play under him.