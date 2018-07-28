KSCA adopts stringent Anti-Corruption measures to ensure a corruption free KPL 2018

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has formally approved a new stringent Anti-Corruption Code for the forthcoming seventh edition of Karnataka Premier League (KPL) Tournament. The new Code will be applicable to all participants including team owners, players, support staff, match officials, KSCA staff, etc.

The Code addresses issues related to fixing, betting, misuse of inside information, etc. Under the Code, the punishment for those found violating it can range from a six-month ban to a lifetime ban even, depending on the severity of the breach.

The KSCA has also set up a new disciplinary authority in the form of a Trial Commission, consisting of members of the KPL Governing Council, to adjudicate any breaches of the Code.

In addition, the KSCA has set up an Anti-Corruption Unit (KPL ACU) of its own to oversee all matters related to integrity of all matches of KPL. The KPL ACU will be headed by Mr R N Sawani IPS (Retd), former head of ICC ACSU and BCCI ACU and he will be supported by eight other Anti-Corruption Officials.

The KPL ACU will cocoon the players and other participants from outside corrupt influences and provide a forum to the participants to immediately report in confidence any corrupt approaches. The KPL ACU will also ensure that all protocols mandated by the BCCI are observed in letter and spirit.

The KSCA through its ACU will hold Integrity Briefings for all teams prior to the start of the Tournament so as to educate all players and support staff of all the rules and regulations and also make youngsters aware of how they may be approached by corruptors of the game.

The KPL ACU will enforce required protocols and restrictions at the games, collect information and intelligence relating to any attempts to corrupt the game, report and investigate any breaches of the Anti-Corruption Code and Tournament Protocols and initiate disciplinary action against those found breaching the Code and or the Protocols.

To ensure compliance each KPL team will be accompanied at all times by a Team Integrity Officer (TIO). The TIOs will be responsible for enforcing all protocols on and off the field and keep an eye on potential corruptors. They will shield the players from corrupt influences as also be a confidant to participants to report any corrupt approaches etc. They will be required to send a Daily Situation Report in respect of the team they are attached to. The TIOs will also be placed at each venue to cover matches as Anti-Corruption Managers (ACMs), to enforce PMOA Minimum Standards and keep an eye on the conduct of all participants.

The main intention behind the adoption of the Code is to ensure that all matches are contested on a level playing-field, with the outcome to be determined solely by the respective merits of the competing teams and to remain uncertain until the cricket match is completed. This is the essential characteristic that gives sport its unique appeal and the KSCA and the KPL is determined to keep it that way.

The KSCA is well aware that public confidence in the authenticity and integrity of the sporting contest is vital. If that confidence is undermined, then the very essence of cricket will be shaken to the core.

KSCA welcomes everyone to come and enjoy fairly played competitive cricket matches and support their favourite KPL team with the comfort that they are watching a clean and well-contested contest.

The Karnataka Premier League will be played from August 15, 2018 and the matches will be held at three venues i.e. Bengaluru, Hubli and Mysore and will be broadcast live by Star Sports.