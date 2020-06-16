×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Kuldeep Yadav: Don’t need to say I am dependent on MS Dhoni

  • Kuldeep Yadav said the decision to play two wrist spinners depends on the team combination on a given day.
  • Kuldeep reckons that the ban will affect both the pacers and spinners and the habit will be hard to give up.
Devadyuti Das
EXPERT
News
Modified 16 Jun 2020, 11:20 IST
Kuldeep Yadav in action against Pakistan at the 2019 ICC World Cup.
Kuldeep Yadav in action against Pakistan at the 2019 ICC World Cup.

India’s premier chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav credited former captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni for a lot of his success at the international level but feels that not much will change after his retirement.

“Of course. Mahi bhai has always guided me, because the wicketkeeper is always the best judge of the bowler. Someone like Mahi bhai is experienced and has an idea about how a batsman plays. All of this is teamwork,” Kuldeep Yadav told the Times of India in an interview.

“Just because Mahi bhai hasn’t played after the World Cup, I don’t need to prove anything to anyone. I don’t need to say if I was dependent on him. I can just work towards bettering my craft and as I said, it’s teamwork,” the left-arm wrist spinner added.

Like top fast bowlers hunt in pairs, Kuldeep Yadav forms a great combination with fellow wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. However, the re-emergence of Ravindra Jadeja has meant that Indian team have to break the ‘KulCha’ pairing in ODI cricket.

Kuldeep Yadav feels the ban on saliva will need getting used to

Kuldeep Yadav has shared his two cents on the saliva ban issue
Kuldeep Yadav has shared his two cents on the saliva ban issue

Like Chahal before him, Kuldeep Yadav said the decision depends on the team combination on a given day.

“Wrist spin is not that easy. Chahal and I have bonded well for years. After the World Cup we haven’t played together because it depends on the selection and team combination. You’ve got to be flexible with the team’s requirements,” the 25-year-old spinner said.

There has been a lot of debate around the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) interim decision to impose a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. And Kuldeep reckons that the ban will affect both the pacers and spinners and the habit will be hard to give up.

Advertisement
“It (saliva ban) will be difficult for every bowling unit. It will affect both fast bowlers and spinners because when you get a good shine on the ball, as a spinner it helps you get drift in the air. Not using saliva will be challenging because we have been using it since childhood. It is an instinctive reaction when you get the ball in your hand. Changing that habit will be a challenge,” Kuldeep Yadav, who has 167 wickets across all formats, said.

During the lockdown period, the chinaman bowler has been studying videos of his bowling and has identified few things which he will need to improve.

“We needed a break, but this has been too long. Safety comes first. If you are not active in your profession, you tend to miss it. I have been watching a lot of videos of my bowling. There are a few fine things that I have noticed, and I will work around these small observations,” Kuldeep Yadav added.
Published 16 Jun 2020, 11:20 IST
Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Kuldeep Yadav
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 6 | Today, 01:30 PM
Kista Cricket Club
Alby Zalmi CC
KCC VS ALZ preview
Match 4 | Yesterday
ALZ 123/4 (10 ov)
SMI 44/7 (10 ov)
Alby Zalmi CC won by 79 runs.
ALZ VS SMI live score
Match 7 | Today, 03:30 PM
Pakistanska Foreningen
Stockholm CC
PF VS STO preview
Match 1 | Yesterday
INC 71/5 (10 ov)
STO 70/4 (10 ov)
Indiska CC won by 1 runs.
INC VS STO live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
PF 99/6 (10 ov)
SMI 67/5 (10 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 32 runs.
PF VS SMI live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
SIG 95/3 (10 ov)
STO 61/5 (10 ov)
Sigtuna CC won by 34 runs.
SIG VS STO live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
SIG 99/2 (10 ov)
INC 91/6 (10 ov)
Sigtuna CC won by 8 runs.
SIG VS INC live score
Match 10 | Today, 09:30 PM
SMI
Stockholm CC
SMI VS STO preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
European Cricket League 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी