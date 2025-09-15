Kuldeep Yadav vs Rashid Khan - comparing their stats after 42 T20Is amid Asia Cup 2025

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been in superb form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 played in the UAE. In two matches, he has claimed seven wickets at an average of 3.57 and an economy rate of 4.05. The 30-year-old registered figures of 4-7 in 2.1 overs in India's opening match against UAE in Dubai. On Sunday, September 14 at the same venue, he claimed 3-18 in four overs against Pakistan.

Ad

Kuldeep won the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling against UAE and his excellent spell against Pakistan too. The spinner dismissed Hasan Nawaz (5) and Mohammad Nawaz (0) off consecutive deliveries in the clash against Pakistan. Hasan mistimed a slog sweep, while Nawaz completely missed a googly. The in-form Indian bowler also added the scalp of Sahibzada Farhan (40 off 44).

Kuldeep has so far featured in 42 T20Is. In the wake of his excellent bowling efforts in Asia Cup 2025, we compare his stats with that of Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan at the same stage.

Ad

Trending

Kuldeep Yadav vs Rashid Khan - Who has more wickets and a better average after 42 T20Is?

Having played 42 T20Is, Kuldeep has claimed 76 wickets at an average of 13.10, He has picked up 17 wickets in nine T20Is against West Indies at an average of 13.41. Further, the 30-year-old has claimed eight wickets in six T20Is against Australia at an average of 19, eight in three T20Is against England, averaging 9.62 and six wickets in three T20Is against South Africa at an average of 14.66.

Ad

After 42 T20Is, Rashid had 81 wickets at an average of 12.03. Of his T20I scalps after 42 matches, 29 came in 10 matches against Ireland at an average of 7.20 and 13 in nine games against Zimbabwe, averaging 17.92. Further, he had 12 wickets in five matches against Bangladesh at an average of 8.25 and 11 scalps in five T20Is against UAE at an average of 9.45.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Rashid Khan - Who has a better economy rate after 42 T20Is?

In 42 T20Is, Kuldeep has an impressive economy rate of 6.66. The 30-year-old has an economy rate of 6.33 in six innings against Australia and 6.07 in five innings against New Zealand. Further, the wrist-spinner has an economy of 6.41 in three innings against England and 8.94 in three innings against South Africa.

Ad

After 42 T20Is, Rashid had an economy rate of 6.13. He had an economy rate of 5.50 in five innings against Bangladesh and 5.97 in 10 innings against Ireland. Further, the Afghanistan captain had an economy of 6.52 in five innings against West Indies and 6.47 in nine innings against Zimbabwe.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Rashid Khan - Who has more four-fers after 42 T20Is?

In 42 T20Is, Kuldeep has claimed two five-wicket hauls and two four-wicket hauls. His best innings figures of 5-17 were registered against South Africa in Johannesburg in December 2023. He also claimed 5-24 against England in Manchester in July 2018 and 4-21 against Ireland in Dublin in June 2018 before claiming 4-7 against UAE in Dubai in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Ad

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Kuldeep Yadav 76 13.10 6.66 5-17 2 2 Rashid Khan 81 12.03 6.13 5-3 3 2

Ad

(Kuldeep Yadav vs Rashid Khan - T20I stats comparison after 42 matches)

After 42 T20Is, Rashid had two five-wicket hauls and three four-fers to his credit. His best of 5-3 came against Ireland in Greater Noida in March 2017. The canny leg-spinner also claimed 5-27 against the same opposition in Dehradun in February 2019. Of his three four-fers after 42 matches, two came against Ireland, while one was registered against Bangladesh.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Rashid Khan - Who has a better record in wins after 42 T20Is?

Kuldeep has been part of 28 T20Is that the Men in Blue have won. In winning causes, he has picked up 64 wickets at an average of 10.12 and an economy rate of 6.38. His stats include two five-fers and two four-fers. In 11 games that India have lost, the Uttar Pradesh bowler has picked up 10 wickets at an average of 29.40 and an economy rate of 7.17.

Ad

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Kuldeep Yadav 28 64 10.12 6.38 5-17 2 2 Rashid Khan 32 69 10.15 5.79 5-3 3 2

Ad

(Kuldeep Yadav vs Rashid Khan - T20I stats comparison in wins after 42 matches)

Of his first 42 T20Is, Rashid was part of as many as 32 matches that Afghanistan won. In winning causes, he picked up 69 wickets at an average of 10.15 and an economy rate of 5.79. His two five-fers and three four-fers came in wins. In losing causes, Rashid picked up 12 wickets in 10 matches (one for ICC World XI against West Indies) at an average of 22.83 and an economy rate of 7.21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news