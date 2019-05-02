Kumar Sangakkara named next MCC president

Aadya Sharma 02 May 2019, 01:12 IST

Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has been named the next president of Marylebone Cricket Club. The 41-year-old, successor to Anthony Wreford, will begin his tenure from October 2019 and will hold the post until September 2020.

He is the first non-British president in the club's 232-year history.

Speaking about his new role, Sangakkara praised the prestigious club, known to be the custodians of the laws of the game.

“For me, MCC is the greatest cricket club in the world, with its global reach and continued progress for cricket on and off the pitch," Sangakkara said.

"The year 2020 is going to be yet another significant one in cricket, especially at Lord's, and I am thrilled that I am going to be able to play a part in supporting its future as President of MCC,” he added.

Incumbent president Wreford heaped praise on Sangakkara, hailing his contribution to the game in a 15-year long international career that started in 2000. Outgoing presidents nominate their successors during their term in office.

“As MCC looks to broaden both our horizons and international reputation, I’m delighted that Kumar has accepted the invitation, which he did in January this year, to be the next president of MCC," he said.

"He is an outstanding individual both on and off the field and will make a huge contribution to the club," Wreford added.

Presidents, historically serve for twelve months and usually cannot hold office for successive terms. The only exceptions made were during the two World Wars.

In 2011, Sangakkara delivered the MCC Spirit of Cricket Cowdrey lecture, becoming the first Sri Lankan to speak at the event. It was also the first time that an active international cricketer was invited to give the lecture.

A T20 World Cup winner, Sangakkara finished his international career with over 27,000 runs combined in three formats. He is also the second highest run-getter in ODI cricket, behind only Sachin Tendulkar.