Kummerfeld T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 1st (Updated)

Here is a look at the points table, top batsmen, and top bowlers of the Kummerfeld T10 league after the penultimate day of the group stage.

While PSV Hann Munden and MTV Stallions have qualified for the semifinals, VFB Fallersleben are out of the reckoning.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld League

The Kummerfeld T10 League 2020 has reached an exciting stage with the last day of league action to be staged on 2nd July. While two teams have qualified for the semi-finals and one team is eliminated, the other three teams would be fighting it out for the remaining two knockout spots.

PSV Hann Munden are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with eight points to their credit, with four wins and a loss in their five league stage encounters. MTV Stallions occupy the second spot with six points in their kitty, courtesy three wins and a couple of losses in their five group stage matches.

Both the aforementioned teams have booked a spot in the sem-finals. On the other end of the spectrum, VFB Fallersleben are out of the reckoning for a knockout spot. They have lost each of the four matches they have played so far and would be hoping to register their first win in their final group stage match today.

KSV Cricket and SC Europa Cricket have both registered a couple of wins and have been on the receiving end in their other two matches. With four points to their name, they occupy the third and fourth spots respectively in the points table, with KSV Cricket placed higher due to a better net run rate.

SG Findorff E.V. are in the fifth spot with a win and a loss from just the two matches they have played so far. They would be facing KSV Cricket, SC Europa Cricket and VFB Fallersleben in their last three league stage matches today. A couple of wins would guarantee them a spot in the semi-finals.

KSV Cricket and SC Europa Cricket would also ensure a spot in the knock stages of the Kummerfeld T10 League 2020 if they register a win against SG Findorff E.V. in their last league stage encounters.

Following are the team standings after the penultimate day of league matches in the Kummerfeld T10 League 2020 -

Kummerfeld T10 League Points Table

Advertisement

Kummerfeld T10 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Kummerfeld T10 League Leading Run-Scorers

Adeel Ahmad of PSV Hann Munden continues to be the top run-getter of the Kummerfeld T10 League 2020. He has smashed 203 runs in the league stage and is ahead of the other top run-scorers by a considerable margin. These runs have come at an extraordinary strike rate of 253.75 and include 23 sixes and 11 boundaries. He has also smashed a century and a half-century, with the highest score of an unbeaten 119 runs.

Shoaib Azam Khan of KSV Cricket occupies the second spot in the highest run-scorers list. He has amassed 139 runs in the four matches he has played so far, with 68 as his highest score. These runs include a couple of half-centuries apart from 13 sixes and 12 fours.

Mussaddiq Ahmad follows his teammate Khan as the third-highest run-getter of the Kummerfeld T10 League with 122 runs to his name. He has played just a couple of matches and has smashed a half-century in both those matches. Ahmad has struck 12 sixes while batting at an unbelievable strike rate of 259.57.

With KSV Cricket supposed to play their last league stage match today, Shoaib Azam Khan and Mussaddiq Ahmad would have an opportunity to leapfrog Adeel Ahmad in the top run-scorers list after the group stage of the Kummerfeld T10 League.

Aziz Dawodzy (72 runs) and Hamid Wardak (62 runs) of SG Findorff E.V. would also fancy their chances of displacing Adeel Ahmad from the top spot, with their team scheduled to play its last 3 league stage encounters today.

Most Wickets

Kummerfeld T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Nader Khan Rahmany and Awal Khan Safi of PSV Hann Munden are the highest wicket-takers of the Kummerfeld T10 League 2020 after the penultimate day of group stage action. Both of them have accounted for 7 wickets each, with Rahmany placed at the top spot due to a superior strike rate.

Asad Jan Dawoodkhel of KSV Cricket occupies the third spot in this list with 6 wickets to his name. He would have an opportunity to finish the league stage as the highest wicket-taker with his team facing SG Findorff E.V. in their final group match today.

Ammar Khalid is the highest wicket-taker for SG Findorff E.V. with 3 scalps to his name. He could stake a claim for the top spot in the highest wicket-takers list after the group matches of the Kummerfeld T10 League, with three opportunities today to display his wares.