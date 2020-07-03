×
Kummerfeld T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 2nd (Updated)

  • Here is a look at the points table, top batsmen, and top bowlers of the Kummerfeld T10 league after the conclusion of the group stage.
  • The tournament winners would be decided on 3rd July with the semi-finals and the final scheduled for today.
Kartik Iyer
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 03 Jul 2020, 09:26 IST
ECS T10 Kummerfeld League
ECS T10 Kummerfeld League

The Kummerfeld T10 League 2020 has reached the decisive phase with the tournament winners going to be crowned on 3rd July. There are four matches scheduled for the day, with the two semi-finals followed by the 3rd place playoff match and the all-important final.

PSV Hann Munden had finished at the top of the points table after the completion of the league stage matches. They had 8 points in their kitty, courtesy four wins and a solitary loss.

SG Findorff E.V. occupied the second spot in the points table with 7 points to their credit. They were slightly unfortunate that their last league engagement against VFB Fallersleben had to be called off due to rain, else they could have finished atop the points table had they won that match.

MTV Stallions finished at the third position with 6 points in their bag, courtesy three wins and a couple of losses in their five league stage matches. They were the only team to have defeated the table-toppers in the group stage.

Both KSV Cricket and SC Europa Cricket finished with 4 points after the league encounters, but the former just managed to seal the final semi-final spot due to their superior net run rate of +0.103 compared to -0.496 of the latter.

VFB Fallersleben was the wooden spoon holder at the completion of the group stage matches. They just had the solitary point to their name after their match against SG Findorff E.V. was abandoned due to rain.

VFB Fallersleben sprung a surprise in the 5th place playoff match of the Kummerfeld T10 League as they defeated SC Europa Cricket by 10 runs to consign their rivals to the last spot in the final tournament standing.

PSV Hann Munden would be taking on KSV Cricket in the first semi-final today, which would be followed by the other penultimate round match between SG Findorff E.V. and MTV Stallions.

Following were the team standings after the conclusion of league matches in the Kummerfeld T10 League 2020 -

Kummerfeld T10 League Points Table
Kummerfeld T10 League Points Table

Kummerfeld T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Kummerfeld T10 League Leading Run-Scorers
Kummerfeld T10 League Leading Run-Scorers

Adeel Ahmad of PSV Hann Munden continues to be the top run-getter of the Kummerfeld T10 League 2020. He has smashed 203 runs in the league stage and is still ahead of the other top run-scorers by a considerable margin. These runs have come at an extraordinary strike rate of 253.75 and include 23 sixes and 11 boundaries. He has also smashed a century and a half-century, with the highest score of an unbeaten 119 runs.

Janardhan Siddaiaha of VFB Fallersleben occupies the second spot in the highest run-scorers list. He has amassed 150 runs in six matches, with 62 as his highest score and an overall strike rate of 234.37. These runs include a couple of half-centuries apart from 12 sixes and 13 fours.

Sahel Darwesh of SC Europa Cricket is the third-highest run-getter of the Kummerfeld T10 League with 144 runs to his name. Although he has not hit a half-century, he has been a consistent performer. Darwesh has a highest score of 36 runs and has struck 10 sixes and 14 fours in the tournament.

With VFB Fallersleben and SC Europa Cricket eliminated from the tournament, Siddaiaha and Darwesh would not get an opportunity to improve their run tally. Shoaib Azam Khan of KSV Cricket and Hamid Wardak of SG Findorff E.V. would be the frontrunners to challenge Adeel Ahmad's hegemony at the top of the run-scorers chart of the Kummerfeld T10 League.

Most Wickets

Kummerfeld T10 League Highest Wicket-takers
Kummerfeld T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Asad Jan Dawoodkhel, Nader Khan Rahmany and Awal Khan Safi are the top wicket-takers of the Kummerfeld T10 League with each of them having accounted for 7 batsmen.

The top spot in the wicket-takers chart is held by Asad Jan Dawoodkhel of KSV Cricket due to his much superior strike rate of 4.28 compared to the two PSV Hann Munden bowlers. But the former has been quite expensive, with an economy rate of 12.20.

Nader Khan Rahmany (7.01) and Awal Khan Safi (8.30), on the other hand, have been quite economical. Safi is also the only bowler to have taken a 4-wicket haul in the tournament, with his best figures of 4/7.

The fight for the top position in the wicket-taking charts could go down to the wire with all the aforementioned three bowlers supposed to play two matches today. Gulraiz Mustafa, also from PSV Hann Munden, and any of the other bowlers from the four semi-finalists could also challenge the three bowlers currently at the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Kummerfeld T10 League.

Published 03 Jul 2020, 09:26 IST
European Cricket Series - ECS T10 Kummerfeld PSV Hann Munden SG Findorff E.V.
