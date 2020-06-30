Kummerfeld T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 29 (Updated)

Here is a look at the points table, top batsmen, and top bowlers of the Kummerfeld T10 league after Day 1 of the action.

Adeel Ahmad of PSV Hann Munden set the tournament ablaze with a century on the very first day.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld League

The Kummerfeld T10 League 2020 has had its first day of action on 29th June. Four of the six teams in the league displayed their wares on the first day, while the other two teams would be playing their first match of the league on 30th June.

After the four matches played on 29th June, PSV Hann Munden are sitting on top of the points table with 4 points to their credit. They won their first two matches against KSV Cricket and SG Findorff E.V. but were on the receiving end in their final match of the day against MTV Stallions.

SG Findorff E.V. occupy the second spot on the points table with 2 points in their kitty. They won their first match against MTV Stallions but subsequently lost to PSV Hann Munden.

MTV Stallions, who also have 2 points, are placed third on the points table due to an inferior net run rate (-0.408) compared to that of SG Findorff E.V. (1.884). While they lost their first match against SG Findorff E.V., they bounced back to get the better of PSV Hann Munden in the final encounter of the day.

KSV Cricket lost their only match of Day 1 of the Kummerfeld T10 League against PSV Hann Munden. SC Europa Cricket and VFB Fallersleben, the other two teams in the league, would be playing their first match on 30th June.

With still a long way to go in the tournament, we could still see a lot of changes in the Points Table. Following are the team standings after the first day of matches in the Kummerfeld T10 League 2020 -

Kummerfeld T10 League Points Table

Kummerfeld T10 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Kummerfeld T10 League Leading Run-Scorers

Adeel Ahmad of PSV Hann Munden was the top run-getter on the first day of the Kummerfeld T10 League 2020. He smashed 123 runs in the three matches he played at an extraordinary strike rate of 273.33. This included an unbeaten knock of 119 runs, the first century of the tournament, that was studded with 13 sixes.

Aziz Dawodzy of SG Findorff E.V. occupies the second spot in the list of top run-getters, having scored 72 runs in the two matches he has played. These runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 205.71 and include an unbeaten half-century. He is also yet to be dismissed in the tournament.

Ahmed Wardak of SG Findorff E.V. follows his teammate in the highest run-scores list. He has amassed 62 runs in the two innings he has played, with an unbeaten 43 as his highest score.

With plenty of matches to come, we could still see a lot of upheavals in the highest run-scorers list of the Kummerfeld T10 League.

Most Wickets

Kummerfeld T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Zaheer Khan Jamali and Nader Khan Rahmany of PSV Hann Munden are the top wicket-takers after the first day of action in the Kummerfeld T10 League 2020. The two teammates have taken 4 wickets each in the three matches they have played.

Jamali occupies the top spot in the list due to a better strike rate of 7.50 although he has been rather expensive, having conceded an average of more than 10 runs per over. Rahmany has been quite stingy with an economy rate of just 6.68.

Ammar Khalid of SG Findorff E.V. occupies the third spot in the list of highest wicket-takers. All his three wickets came in the same match and he is the only bowler to have taken a 3-wicket haul so far in the tournament.

Gulraiz Mustafa and Awal Khan Safi of PSV Hann Munden have also accounted for 3 wickets, but at an inferior strike rate than Khalid.

Just like the top run-getters list, a lot of changes are expected in the highest wicket-takers chart with a significant number of matches yet to be played.