Kummerfeld T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 30 (Updated)

Here is a look at the points table, top batsmen, and top bowlers of the Kummerfeld T10 league after Day 2 of the tournament.

While PSV Hann Munden have qualified for the semifinals, the other 5 teams would be fighting it out to make the grade.

The Kummerfeld T10 League 2020 has crossed the halfway stage of the group encounters. All the six teams in the league are looking to put their best foot forward to qualify for the semi-finals.

PSV Hann Munden are sitting on top of the points table with eight points in their kitty, having played all their five league stage matches. Their only loss of the group stages came at the hands of MTV Stallions and with four wins they are assured of a place in the semi-finals.

All the other five teams would be fighting it out for the remaining three semi-final spots of the Kummerfeld T10 League 2020. Four of the teams - SG Findorff E.V., SC Europa Cricket, KSV Cricket and MTV Stallions - have 2 points in their kitty, with each of them having won one of the two matches they have played so far.

The aforementioned four teams are just separated on the points table by their respective net run rates with SG Findorff E.V. (1.884) in the 2nd spot, followed by SC Europa Cricket (1.007), KSV Cricket (0.709) and MTV Stallions (-0.408). All these four teams have three group stage matches pending, with a couple of wins likely to secure their place in the semi-finals.

VFB Fallersleben, on the other hand, have lost all their three matches so far. They would need to win their last two league encounters to have any chance of making it through to the semi-finals.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the Kummerfeld T10 League 2020 -

Kummerfeld T10 League Points Table

Kummerfeld T10 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Kummerfeld T10 League Leading Run-Scorers

Adeel Ahmad of PSV Hann Munden continues to be the top run-getter of the Kummerfeld T10 League 2020. He has smashed 203 runs in the league stage and is ahead of the other top run-scorers by a huge margin. These runs have come at an extraordinary strike rate of 253.75 and include 23 sixes and 11 boundaries. He has also smashed a century and a half-century, with the highest score of an unbeaten 119 runs.

Aziz Dawodzy of SG Findorff E.V. occupies the second spot in the list of top run-getters, having scored 72 runs in the two matches he has played. These runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 205.71 and include an unbeaten half-century. He is also yet to be dismissed in the tournament.

Awal Khan Safi of PSV Hann Munden is in the third position in the highest run-scorers list with 70 runs to his name. But with his team having played all the 5 league stage encounters, he would not get an opportunity to add to his tally in the group matches.

With plenty of matches still to be played, the other batsmen would have a chance to snatch the top spot from Adeel Ahmad, who has already played all his five league stage matches.

Most Wickets

Kummerfeld T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Nader Khan Rahmany and Awal Khan Safi of PSV Hann Munden are to date the highest wicket-takers of the Kummerfeld T10 League 2020. Both of them have accounted for 7 wickets each, with Rahmany placed at the top spot due to a superior strike rate.

The next three positions in the highest wicket-takers list are also occupied by PSV Hann Munden bowlers, with the team having played all the 5 league stage encounters. While Gulraiz Mustafa is at the 3rd position with 6 scalps to his credit, Zaheer Khan Jamali and Amin Zadran occupy the next two spots with 4 wickets each.

Among the other teams, Asad Jan Dawoodkhel and Izatullah Dawlatzai of KSV Cricket and Ammar Khalid of SG Findorff E.V have taken 3 wickets each. With their teams having played only two matches so far, they would fancy their chances of climbing up the wicket-taking charts of the Kummerfeld T10 League 2020.