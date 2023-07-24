Kuwait Kerala Premier League T20 2023: Full schedule, squads, Match timings and live streaming details

The Kuwait Kerala Premier League T20 2023 will be played from July 24 to September 1. The Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait will host all the games.

The upcoming T20 league will consist of 12 teams playing 46 games. The teams will be divided into two groups, Group A and Group B, each containing six teams.

Group A comprises Alleppey United, RSG Kadathanadan, Saipem Calicut, Cochin Hurricanes, Freedom Fighters Cochin and Thrissur Strikers. Group B consists of Royal Changanassery, Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions, Kannur Blue Dragons, Arabian Eagles Kozhikode, KRM Panthers and Travancore Tridents.

The group stage will follow a round-robin format, where each team will play against every other team in their group. After that the top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six.

The top two teams from the Super Six will compete in the final scheduled on September 1 to determine the winner.

Kuwait Kerala Premier League T20 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, July 24

Match 1 - KRM Panthers vs Arabian Eagles Kozhikode, 10:45 PM

Tuesday, July 25

Match 2 - Saipem Calicut vs Cochin Hurricanes, 10:45 PM

Wednesday, July 26

Match 3 - RSG Kadathanadan vs Thrissur Strikers - 10:45 PM

Thursday, July 27

Match 4 - Kannur Blue Dragons vs Arabian Eagles Kozhikode - 10:45 PM

Friday, July 28

Match 5 - SG Kadathanadan vs Cochin Hurricanes - 7:15 PM

Match 6 - Thrissur Strikers vs Freedom Fighters Cochin - 10:45 PM

Saturday, July 29

Match 7 - Travancore Tridents vs Royal Changanassery - 10:45 PM

Sunday, July 30

Match 8 - Arabian Eagles Kozhikode vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions - 10:45 PM

Monday, July 31

Match 9 - KRM Panthers vs Kannur Blue Dragons - 10:45 PM

Tuesday, August 1

Match 10 - Thrissur Strikers vs Saipem Calicut - 10:45 PM

Wednesday, August 2

Match 11 - Royal Changanassery vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions - 10:45 PM

Thursday, August 3

Match 12 - RSG Kadathanadan vs Alleppey United - 10:45 PM

Friday, August 4

Match 13 - Travancore Tridents vs Kannur Blue Dragons - 7:15 PM

Match 14 - Royal Changanassery vs KRM Panthers - 10:45 PM

Saturday, August 5

Match 15 - Saipem Calicut vs Freedom Fighters Cochin - 10:45 PM

Sunday, August 6

Match 16 - Thrissur Strikers vs Alleppey United - 10:45 PM

Monday, August 7

Match 17 - KRM Panthers vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions - 10:45 PM

Tuesday, August 8

Match 18 - Cochin Hurricanes vs Freedom Fighters Cochin - 10:45 PM

Wednesday, August 9

Match 19 - RSG Kadathanadan vs Saipem Calicut - 10:45 PM

Thursday, August 10

Match 20 - Travancore Tridents vs Arabian Eagles Kozhikode - 10:45 PM

Friday, August 11

Match 21 - Cochin Hurricanes vs Alleppey United - 7:15 PM

Match 22 - Royal Changanassery vs Kannur Blue Dragons - 10:45 PM

Saturday, August 12

Match 23 - Alleppey United vs Freedom Fighters Cochin - 10:45 PM

Sunday, August 13

Match 24 - Kannur Blue Dragons vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions - 10:45 PM

Monday, August 14

Match 25 - Travancore Tridents vs KRM Panthers - 10:45 PM

Tuesday, August 15

Match 26 - Royal Changanassery vs Arabian Eagles Kozhikode - 10:45 PM

Wednesday, August 16

Match 27 - Thrissur Strikers vs Cochin Hurricanes - 10:45 PM

Thursday, August 17

Match 28 - Travancore Tridents vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions - 10:45 PM

Friday, August 18

Match 29 - RSG Kadathanadan vs Freedom Fighters Cochin - 7:15 PM

Match 30 - Alleppey United vs Saipem Calicut - 10:45 PM

Saturday, August 19

Super Six, Match 1 - TBC vs TBC, 10:45 PM

Sunday, August 20

Super Six, Match 2 - TBC vs TBC, 10:45 PM

Monday, August 21

Super Six, Match 3 - TBC vs TBC, 10:45 PM

Tuesday, August 22

Super Six, Match 4 - TBC vs TBC, 10:45 PM

Wednesday, August 23

Super Six, Match 5 - TBC vs TBC, 10:45 PM

Thursday, August 24

Super Six, Match 6 - TBC vs TBC, 10:45 PM

Friday, August 25

Super Six, Match 7 - TBC vs TBC, 7:15 PM

Super Six, Match 8 - TBC vs TBC, 10:45 PM

Saturday, August 26

Super Six, Match 9 - TBC vs TBC, 10:45 PM

Sunday, August 27

Super Six, Match 10 - TBC vs TBC, 10:45 PM

Monday, August 28

Super Six, Match 11 - TBC vs TBC, 10:45 PM

Tuesday, August 29

Super Six, Match 12 - TBC vs TBC, 10:45 PM

Wednesday, August 30

Super Six, Match 13 - TBC vs TBC, 10:45 PM

Thursday, August 31

Super Six, Match 14 - TBC vs TBC, 9:30 PM

Friday, September 1

Super Six, Match 15 - TBC vs TBC, 1:00 AM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 9:00 PM

Kuwait Kerala Premier League T20 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live-Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live telecast: N/A

Kuwait Kerala Premier League T20 2023: Full Squads

Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions

Laji Varghese, Rajeesh Krishnankutty, Rejith Reji, Sreejish Suresh, Ansal Nazzar, Deepak Vijayan, Jackson Wilson, Naveenraj Rajendran, Shameer Abubacker, Shibin Kumar, Shibu Omanakuttan, Shinu John, Sujith Mohandas, Clinto Anto, Anudeep Chandamara, Linto V A, Robin Mathew, Saleesh Chandran, Salmanul Faris

Alleppey United

Gokul Das Kurup Edachilath Kalarikal, Govindan Nair Saji Balakrishnan, Ridhin Ramachandran, Anand Prakash, Jayakrishnan Venugopal Vasudevan, Sojus Sebastian Lykulam Varghese, Anwar Abdul Rahim, Abdulkareem Abdulkareem Naushad, Amalkrishnan Unnikrishnan Sreeja, Ashif Kizhu Valiparambil Saidhalavi, Chackukalam Joseph Joshy, Joseph Jolly, Kalakattu Thomas Jacob Panicker, Kundil Pathillath Rafeak, Mathew Shafi, Muhammed Sabil Kayanadath, Rahul Ravindranatha Menon, Vijayan Modiyil Nanoo

Arabian Eagles Kozhikode

Diju Xavier, Jaison George, Jijeesh Thundiyil, Manojkumar Vijayakumar, Mathew Joseph, Shamir Chettiyam, Suhail Yehiya, Ethan Cherian, Husni Mubarak, Liyosh Sindhu, Mohammed Rafeek, Sameer Tajudeen, Shadab Abdulla, Abdullah Mamoo (Wk), Shifas Karim (Wk), Aneesbabu Muhammed, Arshad Hamza, Dileepan Kuttiammar, Jiss Jacob, Jithin Jose, Rudransh Panchal, Shuhaib Ayoob

Cochin Hurricanes

Anoop Venu Gopal, Arunkumar Kazhikkattil, Delishous John, Gigi Mathew, Jomin Joseph, Leo Avarachan, Radheesh Rao, Sreejith Nair, Aneesh Mathew, David Kochuvettil, Gautham Mohandas, John Peter, Joyal Jose, Mahesh Radhakrishnan, Nishad Abdulla, Praveen Periea, Vimal Bose, Naiju DevassyKutty (Wk), Rasheed Ismail (Wk), Thomas Varghese (Wk), Arunraj Ramakrishnan, Charley Davis, Finny Cheriyan, Jestin Varghese, Jouhar Muhammed, Mobin Joseph, Sreejith V, Yadhu Seethakshan

Freedom Fighters Cochin

Ajin John, Anooplal Jayalal Rasikendran, Febin Raphel, Loluk Dcunha (c), Nimesh Veluthukaran, Sanju Mohanan, Sumit Kumar, Haris Cherukad, Jaison Mathai, Jijo Thottiyil, Vimal Raj, Anujith Mullackal (Wk), Febim Benny (Wk), Nihal Akbar (Wk), Abhilash Kunnummal, Clintin Benny, Raneesh Thattan, Ranjith Muraleedharan, Ratheesh Pv, Sijo Joseph, Sruthish Suresh

Kannur Blue Dragons

Arjun Vadakke, Nithin Varughese, Nizar Nazarudeen, Ranjith Balakrishnan, Shiburaj Ramachandran (c), Anoop Oravanakundil, Ansar Asharaf, Aromal Sivakumar, Nichel Prakash, Sarath Vasudev, Shimulal Sasi, Soujeesh Sajeevan, Hashim Mohammed (Wk), Joji Raju (Wk), Prasanth Prasannan (Wk), Ansar Yoonus, Manuraj Ramachandran, Sujith Vadakkootil

KRM Panthers

Antony George, Hajeer Koya, Ismail Kolayath, Manaf ps Nellickachalil, Naveen Jacob, Sakheer Hussain, Subin Chacko, Adarsh Jayachandran, Arjun Narayanakutty, Govind Kumar, Nimish Latheef, Saud Mohamed, Subash Sivan, Subin Thankachan, Gokul Kumar (Wk), Het Kishore, Bijo Philip, Naveen Jayan (c), Nithin Yohannan, Rijil Venugopal, Saanu Stephen, Seyyaf Rafi, Shafeer Naroth

Royal Changanassery

Ajin Skariah, Joby Jose, Joji Mullappallil, Mohammed Kudilan, Sarath Chandrababu, Sarath Saseendran, Anas Muslimveetil Kasu, Anishmon Joseph, Anoop Kizhakkekanichil, Binoj Baby, Binu Puthuparampil, Gibin George, Joseph James, Mukesh Sasikumar, Muralikrishnan Vaniya, Prince John, Ratheesh Vijayakumar, Ribin Poulose, Riyasmon Maliyakkal, Sabin Thomas, Shaiju Suresh, Tinu Thomas, Anu Mohan (Wk), Mathews Joseph (Wk), Sajimon Sebastian (Wk), Abhi Kannankara, Chandu Raj Rajendran, Nithesh Devadas, Peter Alex, Roby Jhon, Sreekumar Vaniyan

RSG Kadathanadan

Biyas Potta chola, Jithin Pathiyassery Sunil, Nikhil Anand, Shazeeb Emamudeen, Sunil Musthafa, Dennis Raj, Edson Silva, Jijo George, Mohammed Shanif Chalil, Rahul Murali, Ranjith Gopalan, Vignesh Gopalakrishnan, Aseem Thekukkal (Wk), Rahul Gopi (Wk), Vipn Raj (Wk), Ajeesh Kumar, Biju Kurian, Darshan Babu, Mohammed Tariq, Rajeesh Murali, Zacharia Thomas

Saipem Calicut

Harshad Thodi, Mohammed Farook, Rabinsha Salam, Sajid Anjillath, Shiju Kannadan, Stanley Cherian, Ajay Kurian, Arjun Suresh, Jay Maheshkumar, Muhammed Saaadh, Pramod Varghese, Sajin Sabu, Sameer Kandy, Shiraz Khan (c), Ashif Hassan (Wk), Naveej Puthenpurayil (Wk), Mohammad Armaan Ilyas, Mohammad Shafeeq, Praboshlal Koroth, Rahul Ramadas, Razeen Muhammed, Saadh Sajjad, Yahiya Aboobacker

Thrissur Strikers

Albin Thomas, Anas Evk, Aneesh Manikantan, Bagins Jose (c), Illiyas Ittalil, Muhammad Rafeeque, Shajahan Hamza, Anu Thomas, Arun John, Ebin Joy, Irshad Kumbdaje, Rashid Punnakkan, Abdul Ramsheed (Wk), Nasir Kumbdaje (Wk), Asharaf Muniyoor, Jerry George, Martin Jose, Muhammad Fairooz, Shahabas Ibrahim, Sinto Syril

Travancore Tridents

Akash Babu, Arun Raj Nair (c), Deepak Krishnan Velayudhan, Justin Chacko, Murali Krishnan, Renil Raj, Abhijith Asokan, Ananthakrishnan Nair, Mahesh Kumar, Rijaz Manaf, Shafir Ali, Yasar Rahman, Siju Mathew (Wk), Amal Mohan, Jishnu Kumaran, Kabeer Ahmed, Sajeer Maruthora, Saneesh Baby, Sreejith Ramakrishnan, Vijesh Kumar