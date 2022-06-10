Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival, 3rd Place Play-Off, Afghanistan XI vs Sri Lanka XI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Afghanistan XI will take on Sri Lanka XI in the third-place play-off match of the Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival 2022. The Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait will host this exciting clash on Friday, June 10.

Afghanistan XI suffered a heavy loss against India XI in their quarter-final clash. They were completely outplayed by their opposition and will now be looking to bounce back when they face Sri Lanka XI in the third-place play-off.

After electing to bat first, India XI posted 196 on the board, losing four wickets. The Afghanistan XI batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 42, losing the game by 154 runs.

Sri Lanka XI, on the other hand, faced India XI in the semi-final. The Lankans failed to finish on the winning side in a hard-fought contest.

Batting first, India XI struggled a bit as Sri Lanka XI bowlers bowled well and restricted them to 144. The batters then failed to back up their bowlers as they finished their innings on 129, falling short by 15 runs.

Afghanistan XI vs Sri Lanka XI Match Details:

Match: Afghanistan XI vs Sri Lanka XI, 3rd Place Play-Off, Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival, 2022

Date and Time: June 10th 2022, Friday, 06:45 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Afghanistan XI vs Sri Lanka XI Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers need to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Afghanistan XI vs Sri Lanka XI Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Kuwait are expected to range between 32 and 44 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Afghanistan XI vs Sri Lanka XI Probable XIs

Afghanistan XI

Din Muhammad picked up two wickets in their last match, but they failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as India XI posted 196 on the board. Only Basir Khan (19) got into double digits as the other batters failed to adapt to the conditions.

Probable XI

Basir Khan, Mirwas Masoom (wk), Khan Wali, Irfan Sultanzai, Fareed Sayed, Mano Haji, Sayed Monib, Din Muhammad, Muhammad Nawaz, Moladad Safi (c), Fazal Haq

Sri Lanka XI

Manjula Prasan and Wasantha Kumaranayaka picked up three wickets each as they restricted India XI to 144 in the semi-final clash. Jandu Hamoud top-scored with 36 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 15 runs.

Probable XI

Ravija Sandaruwan, Atheef Gafoor, Sasanka Wishwajith, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Jandu Hamoud, Mohammed Aslam (c), Manjula Prasan, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Ashen Sangeeth, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Shehan Shashika (wk)

Afghanistan XI vs Sri Lanka XI Match Prediction

Afghanistan XI lost to India XI in the quarter-finals whereas Sri Lanka XI lost to the same opposition in their semi-final clash. Both sides have failed to fire in unison and need to be at their absolute best to seal the third spot on Friday.

Sri Lanka XI look strong on paper as compared to Afghanistan XI and are expected to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Sri Lanka XI to win this encounter.

Afghanistan XI vs Sri Lanka XI details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

