Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival, Final, Pakistan XI vs India XI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan XI and India XI meet in the final of the Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, June 10.

Pakistan XI are unbeaten so far, having won all five of their matches in the tournament. They finished at the top of the table and made it to the final. Pakistan XI will aim to carry on their unbeaten run and win the trophy as well. The side is in phenomenal form coming into this summit clash.

Meanwhile, India XI finished third with three wins from five games. They first beat Afghanistan XI in the quarterfinals and then followed it up with a 15-run win over Sri Lanka XI in the semi-finals to make it to the title clash.

Batting first, India XI posted 144 for the loss of nine wickets. They then restricted Sri Lanka XI to 129 runs, picking up nine wickets to win the game.

We can expect a cracking final as we witness the India-Pakistan rivalry once again here.

Pakistan XI vs India XI Match Details

Match: Pakistan XI vs India XI, Final, Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival

Date and Time: June 10, Friday, 10:45 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait, UAE.

Pakistan XI vs India XI Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground has been a belter throughout the tournament. Batters will enjoy the ball coming onto the bat nicely and can score big runs. Bowlers will find it difficult and will have to be tight with their lines and lengths on this surface.

Pakistan XI vs India XI Weather Forecast

There will be no rain interruptions during the match. We can expect a good contest between the two sides as temperatures will hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan XI vs India XI Probable XIs

Pakistan XI

Adnan Idrees has been brilliant with the bat for Pakistan XI, amassing 282 runs from five innings. He smashed a whirlwind 163 off just 65 balls against Kuwait XI. With the ball, Imran Ali has been a key performer, picking up 10 wickets from five games. He also grabbed four wickets in the last game.

Probable XI

Adnan Idrees, Muhammad Khalid, Usman Waheed (wk), Ahsan Ul Haq, Ali Zaheer Udin, Muhammad Kashif (c), Sidtain Raza Shah, Saada Khalid, Naveed Fakhr, Mirza Ahmed.

India XI

Usman Patel has been the star with the bat for India XI. He is the highest scorer for the side with 300 runs in the tournament so far. Diju Sheeli is another batter to watch out for who has been in solid form. With 16 wickets to his name, Yasin Patel has been the standout performer with the ball. He also picked up four wickets in the semi-final.

Probable XI

Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel (c), Diju Sheeli, Edson Silva, Shiraz Khan, Nimish Latif, Nithin Saldhana, Mohammad Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel, Muhammad Saaadh.

Pakistan XI vs India XI Match Prediction

Pakistan XI have won all of their matches and are in top form as a unit. India XI have also done well to win the quarter-finals and semi-finals to make it to this stage.

With both sides having quality players, fans can hope for a thrilling contest. With the kind of form India XI have shown in their last couple of matches, they are likely to pip Pakistan in the final.

Prediction: India XI to win this encounter.

Pakistan XI vs India XI telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

