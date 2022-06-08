Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival, India XI vs Afghanistan XI, Quarter-Final: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India XI and Afghanistan XI will lock horns in the quarterfinals of the Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on June 8, Wednesday.

India XI registered three wins after playing five encounters and bagged an impressive net run rate which helped them race into the knockouts. The team, led by Usman Patel, will be aiming to record another win and progress to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan XI bagged just two wins and lost three matches after playing five encounters in the league stage. They will be keen to turn the tables in this big encounter.

India XI vs Afghanistan XI Match Details:

Match: India XI vs Afghanistan XI, Quarter-Final, Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival

Date and Time: June 8, Wednesday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait, UAE

India XI vs Afghanistan XI Pitch Report

It's a belter of a pitch where bowlers have to work hard to pick up wickets. However, there will be a fair bit of assistance for the spinners as the match progresses.

Anything above 180 in the first innings could be a winning total.

India XI vs Afghanistan XI Weather Forecast

There will be no rain interruptions during the match. We can expect a good contest between the two sides as temperatures will hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

India XI vs Afghanistan XI Probable XIs

India XI

Diju Sheeli is one of the most important batters for the side in this encounter as he has scored 273 runs from just four innings and is leading the run-scoring charts in the tournament. Usman Patel and Edson Silva are the other batters to watch out for.

Predicted XI: Usman Patel (c & wk), Meet Bhaysar, Edson Silva, Diju Sheeli, Nasir Hussain, Muhammed saaadh, Yasin Patel, Ilyas Ahmed, Nawaf Ahmed, Shiraz Khan, Nawaf mustaque

Afghanistan XI

For Afghanistan XI, Irfan Sultanzai's batting will be pretty important as he has scored 118 runs from five encounters. With the ball, Sayed Monib has picked up eight scalps from just five innings.

Predicted XI: Moladad Safi (c), Sayed Monib, Rafiliah Sayed, Mirwas Masoom (wk), Khan Wali, Basir Khan, Irfan Sultanzai, Muhammad Nawaz, Fareed Sayed, Mano Haji, Abdur Rehman

India XI vs Afghanistan XI Match Prediction

Both sides have good enough players who can win games from pressure situations. However, looking at the points table, we can expect India XI to put up a better performance compared to Afghanistan XI.

Prediction: India XI are expected to win this encounter.

India XI vs Afghanistan XI telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

