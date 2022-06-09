Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival, India XI vs Sri Lanka XI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India XI and Sri Lanka XI will lock horns in the semi-final match of the Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival on June 9, Thursday. The Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait, UAE will host this contest.

India XI bagged three wins and two defeats in five encounters and finished in third spot in the league stage with six valuable points. They have enough ammunition and stability to make it big in this knockout encounter.

Sri Lanka XI also had a good time with both bat and ball in the league stage. They finished with four wins and just one defeat in five encounters and ended up in a better spot than India XI. They will be eager to continue their good form.

India XI vs Sri Lanka XI Match Details

Match: India XI vs Sri Lanka XI, Semi-Final, Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival.

Date and Time: June 9, Thursday, 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sulabiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait, UAE.

India XI vs Sri Lanka XI Pitch Report

Batters have enjoyed playing on this 22-yard strip as it is excellent for batting right from the first ball of the game. However, slow bowlers have dominated in the middle overs in certain games. Any score above 170 may be enough to seal a win.

India XI vs Sri Lanka XI Weather Forecast

Kuwait currently has a heat wave, with temperatures for this match expected to range between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius. There will be a lot of humidity despite this being an evening game.

India XI vs Sri Lanka XI Probable XIs

India XI

Diju Sheeli has held his own with the bat in this tournament. He has scored 286 runs in six matches and is leading the run-scoring charts. Yasin Patel, meanwhile, is leading the bowling charts with 12 wickets.

Predicted XI:

Usman Patel (c & wk), Meet Bhaysar, Edson Silva, Diju Sheeli, Nimish Lathif, Nithin Saldhana, Muhammed Saaadh, Yasin Patel, Mohammad Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Shiraz Khan.

Sri Lanka XI

Ravija Sandaruwan and Ravindu Sanjeewa have been excellent for Sri Lanka XI in this tournament with the bat and ball respectively. However, other players will have to improve and contribute to the collective effort if the side are to win this match.

Predicted XI:

Mohammed Aslam (c), Ravija Sandaruwan, Shehan Shashika (wk), Ashen Sangeeth, Atheef Gafoor, Jandu Hamoud, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Manjula Prasan, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, Wasantha Kumaranayaka.

India XI vs Sri Lanka XI Match Prediction

Both India XI and Sri Lanka XI have enjoyed some solid outings in the league stage. However, the Lankans ended up at a better spot compared to India XI on the points table.

India XI has a pretty good squad on their side and we can expect them to bounce back and win this crucial contest to make it to the grand finale

Prediction: India XI to win this encounter.

India XI vs Sri Lanka XI telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fan Code.

LIVE POLL Q. Diju Sheeli to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far