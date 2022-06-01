Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival, Match 1, Afghanistan XI vs Sri Lankan XI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival will be held from June 2-10. Six teams will take part in the tournament namely – Afghanistan XI, Sri Lanka XI, India XI, Kuwait XI, Pakistan XI, and Bangladesh XI.

The first match will be played between Afghanistan XI and Sri Lankan XI on June 2, Thursday, at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait.

Afghanistan XI have some key players on their side. The likes of Mohammad Meer, Abdul Hanan, Rafiliah Sayed, and Mano Hanji are some players to watch out for.

Sri Lankan XI, on the other hand, will also rely on their players to give them a good start. Mohamed Simsan, Mohammed Aslam, Sabni Unais, and Sasanka Wishwajith are some players to look out for from this unit.

Both teams will want to begin with a win. Thus, this will be an exciting and interesting clash.

Afghanistan XI vs Sri Lankan XI Match Details

Match: Afghanistan XI vs Sri Lankan XI, Match 1, Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival

Date and Time: June 02, 2022, Thursday; 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

Afghanistan XI vs Sri Lankan XI Pitch Report

The wicket at this venue will provide a balanced surface. We can expect an even contest between the bat and the ball. Since it is the first game on this pitch, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first. Thus, they can get a fair idea of the conditions later on.

Afghanistan XI vs Sri Lankan XI Weather Forecast

We can expect a full game as there is no rain predicted during the game. The temperature will hover between 27 and 44 degrees Celsius.

Afghanistan XI vs Sri Lankan XI Probable XIs

Afghanistan XI

Mirwas Masoom, Irfan Sultanzai, Bahram Saleh, Abdul Hanan, Mohammad Meer, Basir Khan, Mano Haji, Rafiliah Sayed, Sayed Monib, Abdur Rehman, Asmat Ullah.

Sri Lankan XI

Shehan Shashika, Mohamed Simsan, Mohamed Shafran, Sasanka Wishwajith, Jandu Hamoud, Mohammed Aslam, Ahilan Ratnam, Indika Sanjeewa, Pradeep Wasantha Kumarana, Riyas Mohamed, Sabni Unais.

Afghanistan XI vs Sri Lankan XI Match Prediction

With both sides eager to start the tournament on a winning note, it will be a cracking contest. There are some key players on either side. However, Sri Lankan XI appears to be better balanced of the two. Therefore, we can expect them to beat Afghanistan XI in this opening clash of the tournament.

Prediction: Sri Lankan XI to win.

Telecast Details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

