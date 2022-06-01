Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival, Match 2, India XI vs Kuwait XI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival will be held from June 2-10. Six teams are set to participate in the tournament namely – Afghanistan XI, Sri Lanka XI, India XI, Kuwait XI, Pakistan XI, and Bangladesh XI.

The second match will see India XI and Kuwait XI go head-to-head on June 2, Thursday. The Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait will host this fixture.

Nasir Nasir, Usman Ghani, Ilyas Ahmed, Muhammed Saaadh, and Mohammad Shafeeq are some of the most important players in the India XI line-up. The team will bank on them to deliver in this opening match.

Meanwhile, hosts Kuwait XI will also be keen to begin on a positive note. A few key players from their side include Bastaki Abdullah, Nasser Almatar, Mohamded Toufiq, Salman Albahrani, and Ibrahim Al-Dhabyan.

This match will be crucial for both sides as each will want to start with a win. The aim will be to carry early momentum into the tournament.

India XI vs Kuwait XI Match Details

Match: India XI vs Sri Kuwait XI, Match 2, Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival

Date and Time: June 02, 2022, Thursday; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

India XI vs Kuwait XI Pitch Report

Fans can expect an even pitch for this clash. The venue will provide an equal amount of assistance for both batters and bowlers. Thus, there should be a fair contest between the bat and the ball. The team that wins the toss will look to bowl first and chase on this surface.

India XI vs Kuwait XI Weather Forecast

We can expect a full game as there is no rain predicted during the game. The temperature will hover between 27 and 44 degrees Celsius.

India XI vs Kuwait XI Probable XIs

India XI

Edson Silva, Nasir Nasir, Arjun Narayanankutty, Usman Ghani, Ilyas Ahmed, Muhammed Saaadh, Clinto Anto, Mohammed Shafeeq, Danish Javed, Nimish Lathif, Praveen Rajagopalrao.

Kuwait XI

Mohamded Taufiq, Sami Al-Mulla, Salman Albahrani, Bastaki Abdullah, Mohamed Raashiq, Nasser Almatar, Bastaki Fahad, Alkandari Abdulrahman, Muzammil Khalid, Ibrahim Al-Dhabyan, Yousef Al-Zaid.

India XI vs Kuwait XI Match Prediction

Fans can expect an exciting clash between the two sides. It will be interesting to see how the sides go about in the very first game. With both sides being well-balanced, it is likely to be a well-fought contest.

However, Kuwait XI will look to take advantage of playing at home and are likely to beat India XI in this match.

Prediction: Kuwait XI to win.

Telecast Details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? India XI Kuwait XI 0 votes so far