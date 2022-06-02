Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival, Match 3, Pakistan XI vs Bangladesh XI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival is set to begin from June 2. A total of six teams - Afghanistan XI, Bangladesh XI, India XI, Kuwait XI, Sri Lankan XI and Pakistan XI - will compete, with the final scheduled to take place on June 10.

The third game of the competition sees Pakistan XI lock horns with Bangladesh XI at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The likes of Usman Waheed, Bilal Taheer, Saad Khalid and Mirza Ahmed will play a key role for Pakistan XI in the Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival.

Bangladesh XI have included some exciting players on their side in the form of Murshid Mustafa, Abdul Motaleb, Shahinul Islam, and Yousuf Mohiuddin. They will be eager to contribute and get their team off to a winning start.

Pakistan XI vs Bangladesh XI Match Details:

Match: Pakistan XI vs Bangladesh XI, Match 3, Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival, 2022

Date and Time: June 3rd 2022, Friday, 01:00 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pakistan XI vs Bangladesh XI Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The bowlers will get some movement off the surface with the new ball. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely. Fans can expect a good contest between the bat and the ball at this venue.

Pakistan XI vs Bangladesh XI Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides. The temperature in Kuwait is expected to range between 28 and 41 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan XI vs Bangladesh XI Probable XIs

Pakistan XI

Usman Waheed, Bilal Tahir, Adnan Idrees, Saad Khalid, Naveed Fakhr, Mirza Ahmed, Khalid Ghori, Ahsan Ul Haq, Sibtain Raza Shah, Harron Shahid, Imran Ali

Bangladesh XI

Murshid Mustafa, Abdul Motaleb, Shahinul Islam, Yousuf Mohiuddin, Nazmul, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Mohammad Sabbir, Mohammed Harun, Sharif Miah, Mohammed Sumon, Bathsha Helal Uddin

Pakistan XI vs Bangladesh XI Match Prediction

With both sides eager to make a winning start, a cracking contest can be expected. However, Pakistan XI look like a settled unit as compared to Bangladesh XI and are likely to come out on top.

Prediction: Pakistan XI to win this encounter.

Pakistan XI vs Bangladesh XI telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

