Kuwait T20 Elite Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Kuwait T20 Elite Cup 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament which will start on Friday, January 5. It will be the second edition of the tournament and will be organized by the Kuwait Cricket Club.

The T20 tournament will witness seven teams going against each other in 24 matches to determine the winner. The tournament will conclude on Friday, February 9. All the 24 matches are scheduled to take place at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait.

The seven teams participating in the tournament are: CECC, Al Hajery Team XI, Kuwait Swedish, Stack CC, Al Mulla Exchange, Tally D.R.F.S, and NCM Investment.

The first edition of the tournanet was played in November-December last year. The tournament witnessed eight teams going against each other. Kuwait Under-19 are one of the teams that will miss the second edition of the tournament.

NCMI and Al Mulla Exchange played the final of the first edition of the Kuwait T20 Elite Cup. Al Mulla Exchange posted a total of 236 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs with the help of half-centuries from Naveenraj Rajendran and Clinto Anto. NCMI were bundled out on 159 runs and Al Mulla Exchnage were crowned the champions.

Rajendran was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock of 95 runs off just 47 deliveries.

Kuwait T20 Elite Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, January 5

Match 1: CECC vs Al Hajery Team XI - 11:00 AM

Match 2: Kuwait Swedish vs Stack CC - 7:30 PM

Match 3: Al Mulla Exchange vs Tally D.R.F.S - 10:30 PM

Monday, January 8

Match 4: Kuwait Swedish vs Al Hajery Team XI - 10:30 PM

Tuesday, January 9

Match 5: Stack CC vs Tally D.R.F.S - 10:30 PM

Wednesday, January 10

Match 6: Al Mulla Exchange vs CECC - 10:30 PM

Saturday, January 13

Match 7: Stack CC vs NCM Investment - 10:30 PM

Sunday, January 14

Match 8: Kuwait Swedish vs Tally D.R.F.S - 10:30 PM

Monday, January 15

Match 9: CECC vs Stack CC - 10:30 PM

Tuesday, January 16

Match 10: Al Mulla Exchange vs Al Hajery Team XI - 10:30 PM

Wednesday, January 17

Match 11: NCM Investment vs Kuwait Swedish - 10:30 PM

Saturday, January 20

Match 12: Tally D.R.F.S vs CECC - 10:30 PM

Sunday, January 21

Match 13: Al Hajery Team XI vs Kuwait Swedish - 10:30 PM

Monday, January 22

Match 14: NCM Investment vs Tally D.R.F.S - 10:30 PM

Tuesday, January 23

Match 15: Stack CC vs Al Hajery Team XI - 10:30 PM

Wednesday, January 24

Match 16: CECC vs NCM Investment - 10:30 PM

Saturday, January 27

Match 17: Al Mulla Exchange vs Stack CC - 10:30 PM

Monday, January 29

Match 18: NCM Investment vs Al Hajery Team XI - 10:30 PM

Tuesday, January 30

Match 19: Kuwait Swedish vs CECC - 10:30 PM

Wednesday, January 31

Match 20: Al Hajery Team XI vs Tally D.R.F.S - 10:30 PM

Saturday, February 3

Match 21: NCM Investment vs Al Mulla Exchange - 10:30 PM

Monday, February 5

Eliminator: TBC vs TBC - 10:30 PM

Wednesday, February 7

Qualifier: TBC vs TBC - 10:30 PM

Friday, February 9

Final: TBC vs TBC - 7:00 PM

Kuwait T20 Elite Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

Kuwait T20 Elite Cup 2024: Full Squads

Al Hajery Team XI

Ahsan Ul Haq, Ali Tankiwala, Azim Parkar, Basil Hameed, Hasanmiya Kazi, Hassan Arif, Rahul Panwar Krishan, Salman Munde, Sureshkumar Ramasamy, Ali Asghar Taheri, Aliqyaan Ramsorwala, Aslam Nawfer, Fawazan Ashraf, Hamoud Jandu, Mohsin Javed, Sanker Varathappan(wk), Usman Waheed(wk), Dinesh Kumar Sellaiah, Husain Gheewala, Kumaran Ravi, Muhammad Iqbal, Mukammil Shah, Riyas Samsad, Vikum Sanjaya, Zain Fakhar

Kuwait Swedish

Asanka Silva, Basir Khan, Madhu China, Mohammed Faisal, Ravija Sandaruwan, Rubel Hossain, Mamoon Miah, Mostafa Hossain, Sujon Miah, Yasin Patel, Yavaruddin Khan, Usman Patel (wk), Abu Sayed, Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Bulbul, Mohammed Sumon, Ridmika Nimesh

Stack CC

Anis Iqbal, Jude Saldanha, Khalid Liaqat, Nawaf Dadarkar, Nikhil Kulkarni, Noman Sayeed, Vikrant Gupta, Abdul Haseeb, Ali Zaheer, Naveed Fakhr, Salman Fakki, Danish Javed (wk), Imran Sayeed, khaliq Ansari, Nawaf Ahmed, Nihal Murad, Riyaz Masurkar, Sayed Monib, Umar Zaheer Uddin

NCM Investment

Adnan Makrani, Anjaneyulu Erigudindla, Azam Shaikh, Diju Xavier, Murshid Mustafa, Edson Silva, Nasir Hussain, Nimish Latheef, Shiraz Khan, Mohammed Farooq (wk), Subramanyam Madagala (wk), Haroon Shahid, Jithin Jose, Manjula Prasan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Mudassir Nisar Parkar, Muhammad Allauddin, Shahrukh Quddus

Al Mulla Exchange

Ansal Nazar, Mohamed Faris, Nithin Saldhana, Parvinder Kumar, Rajeesh Krishnankutty, Rejith Reji, Naveenraj Rajendran, Pradeep Subramaniam, Rajesha Poojari, Sumanraj Karunanithi, Anas Mohammed (wk), Clinto Anto (wk), Anudeep Chenthamara, Arun Selvaraj, Ramanathan Periyasamy, Saleesh Chandran, Salmanul Faris, Sarleedharan Nair, Vigneshwaran M

Tally D.R.F.S

Aamir Javed, Aryan Panwar, Bilal Tahir, Meet Bhavsar, Mohammad Amin, Kashif Sharif, Mohammed Saleh (c), Muhammad Umar, Faizaan Sidiq (wk), Mohammed Khan (wk), Abdullah Ghulam, Ashen Sangeeth, Chanaka Devinda, Ilyas Ahmed, Imran Ali, Mirza Majeed, Nabeel Ghafoor, Nadeem Akram, Praveen Rajagopalrao

CECC

Ajith Sanjeewa, Akalanka Dilshan, Akram Mohomad, Mohamed Shafran, Mohamed Simsan, Rifkaz Mohamed, Harischandra Priyakanth, Indika Mangalam, Shehan Madushanka, YAD Sandaruwan, Atheef Gafoor (wk), Lahiru Dilshan, Lasith Kumara, Madhushan Nayanajith, Nilantha Kumara, Pradeep Wasantha, Ruchira Sampath

