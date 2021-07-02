LA Open T20 Championship 2021: How did the international stars fare on Day 1 of the league?

The first day of the LA Open T20 Championship 2021 saw some nail-biting encounters. A few international stars guided their team home with a victory while others failed to get their side past the victory line.

On that note, let's take a look at how the top players fared on Day 1 of the LA Open T20 Championship 2021.

Basant Regmi (Nepali Rhinos All-Stars)

Nepal's slow left-arm bowler Basant Regmi picked up one wicket for 21 runs during his three-overs spell on Day 1 of the LA Open T20 Championship 2021. The left-handed batsman also contributed five runs to his team's tally before being cleaned up by Khalid Zadran's delivery.

Nisarg Patel (Master Blasters)

Master Blasters skipper Nisarg Patel finished his four-overs spell with figures of 1/21. With the bat, he managed to score only a couple of runs from nine balls while chasing a target of 167.

In the second fixture, he starred with the ball as he scalped four wickets for 11 runs from his four-overs quota. Among his victims were West Indies players Kirk Edwards and Ashley Nurse. He also contributed 17 runs with the bat, which didn't seem enough for the Blasters as they fell short by 34 runs.

Kirk Edwards (RDU Samp Army)

Kirk Edwards played two matches on the opening day of the LA Open T20 Championship. He scored 11 and 19 runs from matches 1 & 2, respectively.

Ashley Nurse (RDU Samp Army)

Winner 31 v Loser 32 - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Ashley Nurse picked up three wickets for 22 runs in the club's season opener, while he removed Willem Ludick in RDU Samp Army's second fixture of the 2021 edition of the LA Open T20 Championship.

Rayad Emrit (RDU Samp Army)

West Indian right-arm pacer Rayad Emrit scored an unbeaten 29 in the first match. Coming out to bat at no.10, his innings was laced with four maximums. In the same match, he bowled two overs and conceded 11 runs.

In the second encounter, he remained undefeated during his 9-run innings. With the ball, he dismissed Pakistan's Waleed Ahmed for five runs.

Chandrapaul Hemraj (Somerset Cavaliers)

Somerset Cavaliers skipper Chandrapaul Hemraj was dismissed for two runs off 5 balls in his club's season opener.

Xavier Marshall (Somerset Cavaliers)

Marshall led from the front with an unbeaten 92 runs off 45 balls, a knock that included 5 fours and 8 sixes.

Chadwick Walton (Somerset Cavaliers)

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Wicket-keeper batsman Chadwick Walton scored 15 runs from eight deliveries for his side.

Christopher Dion Barnwell (Somerset Cavaliers)

Barnwell stitched a strong partnership with Xavier Marshall. The former player amassed 66 runs from 32 balls at a strike rate of 206.25. He hit 6 boundaries and 4 sixes during his time in the middle.

Sherfane Rutherford (Somerset Cavaliers)

St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

West Indian all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford didn't bat on the opening day of the LA Open T20 Championship 2021.

Nikhil Dutta (Somerset Cavaliers)

Canadian off-spinner Nikhil Dutta picked up three wickets for 22 runs from his four-overs spell against Punjab Blue.

Rusty Theron (Somerset Cavaliers)

The South African pacer was exceptional with the ball for the Somerset set, having picked up two wickets for 19 runs from 4 overs. He started his LA Open T20 Championship campaign on a positive note and will look to get even better with time.

Shehan Jayasuriya (SAMP Army)

Sri Lanka opening batsman amassed 48 runs from 29 balls at a strike rate of 165.52, a knock that included six boundaries and a maximum. He also bowled two overs and conceded 23 runs.

Rizwan Cheema (SAMP Army)

Cheema scored nine runs from as many balls for the SAMP Army.

Jonathan Carter (SAMP Army)

Jonathan Carter didn't bat on the opening day of the LA Open T20 Championship 2021. With the ball, he went wicketless for 12 runs from a couple of overs.

Corey Anderson (LA Titans)

Glamorgan v Somerset - Vitality Blast T20

Former Kiwis cricketer Corey Anderson played a blistering knock of 40 runs from 28 balls. The 30-year-old belted three sixes and a boundary during his innings. He failed with the ball as he conceded 38 runs from just 18 deliveries.

Dilhara Fernando (LA Titans)

Former Sri Lankan pacer Dilhara Fernando was on the costlier side, having conceded 26 runs from two overs in the club's season opener of the LA Open T20 Championship 2021.

Dane Peidt (LA Titans)

Peidt picked up two wickets for 27 runs from his four overs quota in the 2021 edition of the LA Open T20 Championship.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee