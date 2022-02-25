LAH vs ISL prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Lahore Qalandars will cross swords with Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday, February 25. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the contest.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, have been pretty impressive in the ongoing edition of the PSL. Having won six out of 10 games with a net run rate of 0.765, they finished second in the points table. Peshawar Zalmi also had 12 points, but the Lahore Qalandars edged them due to their superior net run rate.

In the Qualifier on Wednesday, February 23, the Multan Sultans defeated the Qalandars by 28 runs. After electing to field first, the Qalandars restricted the Sultans to 163 for the loss of two wickets. Their bowlers managed to keep Mohammad Rizwan quiet as he scored 53 in just over a run-a-ball.

The in-form Shan Masood couldn’t make much of an impact either. Aamer Azmat scored 33 runs off 22 balls with the help of five fours. Rilee Rossouw injected momentum into the innings with an unbeaten 42-ball knock of 65, laced with seven fours and one six.

Mohammad Hafeez and Samit Patel were the pick of the Qalandars’ bowlers with one wicket apiece. In the run-chase, Fakhar Zaman strained every sinew to take his team over the line, but he couldn’t. The left-hander scored 63 runs off 45 balls with two fours and four sixes.

Zaman didn’t get much support from the others. Once he got out to David Willey in the 15th over, the Qalandars’ innings went downhill. In the end, they finished on 135/9.

Islamabad United, led by Shadab Khan, on the other hand, have won only four out of 10 games in the league stage. In the Eliminator 1 on Thursday, they defeated the Zalmi by five wickets. After being put in to bat, Zalmi scored 169 on the back of half-centuries from Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik.

Thereafter, Alex Hales’ 49-ball 62 kept United in the hunt for a victory. In the end, Liam Dawson smashed Ben Howell for a couple of fours to take United over the finish line.

The Lahore Qalandars have a strong bowling lineup and chasing down targets for Islamabad United may not be easy. United, however, will be confident after the inclusion of a few big names in the batting department.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

