LAH vs PES prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will cross swords in the 29th match of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday, February 21. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the contest.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, have already qualified for the playoffs. With 12 points from nine games and a net run rate of +0.852, they have done exceptionally well in the competition. But they will still have incentives to garner from their last game.

A win in their last game will ensure that they finish in the top two, which will give them two chances of qualifying for the final. They will go into the game on the back of a 66-run win over Islamabad United, captained by Asif Ali.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, the Qalandars found themselves in trouble at 12 for three in just 2.3 overs. But Fakhar Zaman and Harry Brook put on 101 runs for the third wicket to bring the Qalandars back into the contest.

Zahir Khan separated the duo after dismissing Zaman, who made a 41-ball 51 with four fours and one six. Harry Brook smashed an unbeaten 49-ball 102, laced with 10 fours and five sixes. His knock propelled the Qalandars near the 200-run mark.

The Qalandars then restricted United to 131 for nine in 20 overs. Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan picked up two wickets apiece for the Qalandars.

The Zalmi, on the other hand, led by Wahab Riaz, are currently placed third in the points table. But they have a chance of toppling the Qalandars to second if they win their next game. Their net run-rate of -0.381, however, isn't a healthy one.

They are on a three-match winning streak and high on confidence. Zalmi will go into the game on the back of a 10-run win over United. After batting first, the Zalmi scored 206 for eight on the back of Mohammad Haris' 32-ball knock of 70.

Azam Khan scored 85 runs off 45 balls with six fours and seven sixes during United's run-chase. But his effort went in vain as his team could only get to 196 for seven.

Will the Zalmi (PES) beat the Qalandars (LAH)?

Haider Ali of Peshawar Zalmi. Courtesy: Peshawar Zalmi Twitter

The Qalandars have been exceptional with defending targets. Their bowling unit is currently in jaw-dropping form. The Zalmi are also in pretty decent form. The team batting first has a fair chance of winning the match.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match

