Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will cross swords in the 20th match of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday, February 13.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, are sitting pretty in second place in the points table with a net run rate of 0.717. They are coming off a 52-run win over Multan Sultans.

After being put in to bat first, the Qalandars scored 182-4. Fakhar Zaman continued his decent form, scoring 60 off 37 deliveries with the help of six fours and two sixes.

Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hafeez scored 40s to help their team cross the 180-run mark with relative ease. Phil Salt also played a quickfire knock of 26 off 13. Anwar Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abbas Afridi and Imran Thir picked up one wicket apiece. The Qalandars then bowled the Sultans for 130 in 19.3 overs.

Zaman Khan was the pick of the Qalandars' bowlers with three wickets. Captain Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan got two wickets apiece. David Wiese couldn't make a breakthrough, but bowled at an economy rate of 6.5.

The Gladiators, meanwhile, are fourth in the points table with six points and a net run rate of 0.033. They are coming off a five-wicket win over Islamabad United on Saturday.

After being asked to bat, United racked up a massive score of 199, thanks to Alex Hales' 38-ball 62. Despite losing a few wickets in the middle, Faheem Ashraf (55 off 28) propelled United towards the 200-run mark. Shaheen Afridi and James Faulkner got two wickets apiece.

Jason Roy came out all guns blazing in the run chase, scoring 54 off 27. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also chipped in with an unbeaten 32-ball knock of 50 with three fours and two sixes. Umar Akmal's eight-ball 23 saw the team home.

Can the Gladiators (QUE) beat the Qalandars (LAH)?

Ahsan Ali of Quetta Gladiators. Courtesy: PSL Twitter

The Gladiators chased down targets of 200 in their last two games, but their bowling hasn't been too great. The Qalandars' batting is in tremendous form, on the contrary. The Qalandars are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Lahore Qalandars to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

