Lalitpur Mayor Women’s Championship 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAP) has come up with the Lalitpur Mayor Women's Championship in the T20 format. Five teams - Province Number 1 Women, Armed Police Force Women, Lalitpur Mayor XI Women, Sudur Paschim Province Women, and Lumbini Province Women - will feature in the tournament.

All matches of the Lalitpur Mayor Women's Championship will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur from April 3 to April 10. The four semi-finalists of the recently-concluded PM Cup in Dang will participate in the competition along with Mayor XI, which was formed from the best 11 players from the league stage of the PM Cup.

All five sides will play against each other in the round-robin phase, with the top two teams set to battle it out in the grand finale.

The winners of the Lalitpur Mayor Women's Championship will receive a whopping prize money of Nepalese Rs.3 lakh, with the runners-up set to receive Rs.1.5 lakh. The Player of the Tournament will be awarded Rs.25,000.

Lalitpur Mayor Women’s Championship 2021: Match Timings & Schedule (All Times in IST)

April 3, Saturday

Province Number 1 Women vs Armed Police Force Women at 8:45 AM

Lumbini Province Women vs Sudur Paschim Province Women at 12:45 PM

April 4, Sunday

Advertisement

Armed Police Force Women vs Sudur Paschim Province Women at 8:45 AM

Lalitpur Mayor's XI Women vs Lumbini Province Women at 12:45 PM

April 5, Monday

Lumbini Province Women vs Province Number 1 Women at 12:45 PM

April 6, Tuesday

Armed Police Force Women vs Lalitpur Mayor's XI Women at 8:45 AM

Province Number 1 Women vs Sudur Paschim Province Women at 12:45 PM

April 7, Wednesday

Lumbini Province Women vs Sudur Paschim Province Women at 8:45 AM

April 8, Thursday

Lalitpur Mayor's XI Women vs Province Number 1 Women at 8:45 AM

Armed Police Force Women vs Lumbini Province Women at 12:45 PM

April 10, Saturday

TBC vs TBC (Final) at 12:45 PM

Lalitpur Mayor Women’s Championship 2021: Live Streaming Details

Matches will not be available live on any platform for fans in India. One can follow live score updates of the league on Cricket Nepal's official Twitter handle.

Lalitpur Mayor Women’s Championship 2021 Squads

Lalitpur Mayor XI Women

Sobha Aale, Saraswati Kumari (c), Aarati Bidari, Nisha Parajuli, Suman Khatiwada, Shila Chhetri, Alisha Lamichhane, Kanchan Shrestha (wk), Binda Katwal, Kyanuka Basnet, Asmina Karmacharya, Anuradha Chaudhary, Kabita Gautam, Bimala Magar

Lumbini Province Women

Nary Thapa, Sawatika Bajgai, Sarita GC, Saraswati GM, Laxmi Chaudhary, Madhu DC, Barsha Rana, Alisha KC, Sushmita Bhusal, Nitu Bhandari, Saraswati Pun, Kritika Marasini, Gigysha Thapa, Sharmila Magar (c & wk)

Armed Police Force Women

Suman Bist, Binu Budha, Rekha Rawal, Sanju Lama, Sarita Magar, Sita Rana Magar (c), Rajmati Airee, Khina Kumari Thapa, Sushma Shrestha, Sonu Khadka, Indu Barma, Mamta Chaudhary, Karuna Bhandari, Jyoti Pandey (wk)

Sudur Paschim Province Women

Advertisement

Ritu Kanoujiya (c), Laxmi Saud, Rewati Dhami, Rubi Poddar, Manju Bokati (wk), Sunita Luhar, Divya Karki, Sneha Mahara, Kabita Kunwar, Deepa Joora, Dolly Bhatta, Bindu Rawal, Kabita Joshi, Samjhana Khadka

Province Number 1 Women

Apsari Begam, Rubina Chhetri (c), Kajal Shrestha (wk), Roma Thapa, Ngima Tamang, Nisha Shaha, Smirti Katuwal, Sabnam Rai, Sangita Rai, Lakita Rajbanshi, Alisha Khadiya