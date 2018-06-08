"Lamichhane's performances have boosted up the morale of the entire team," says Nepalese cricketer Sharad Vesawkar

Vesawkar has been a part of Nepal Senior Cricket Team since 2004.

Sharad Vesawkar is a batsman who plays for the Nepal National Team. He made an immense contribution to take his team to the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup. Furthermore, he's also the captain of Panchakanya Tej in the Nepal Premier League.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Vesawkar talks about his entire cricketing career.

You've been associated with the Nepal team? What are the changes you've observed in the camp from the past few years which has led to the upliftment of the team?

Vesawkar: I have been with the Senior National Team since 2004. Well, the changes have been very minimal, to be honest. It's just the attitude of winning that matters. Also, the private leagues have helped in grooming some youngsters who came up really well in recent times. One cannot ignore the accomplishments of U-19 Team. These things have helped our confidence to grow and perform well for the National side.

What would you say was the turning point of your career?

Vesawkar: I would say the T-20 World Cup qualifier was the turning point of my career as I contributed in vital situations for the team. Furthermore, we qualified for the World Cup which is every player's dream.

You were one of the main contributors of the Nepal team which lead them to the ICC 2014 World Cup? What did that accomplishment mean to you?

Vesawkar: It meant a lot as I said it was a dream come true for all of us. It meant no lesser to me. In fact, it was the happiest moment of my cricketing career.

Sandeep Lamichhane has established himself in the world of cricket? How has his performances boosted up the entire team?

Vesawkar: Certainly, it has boosted up the morale of the entire team. It's a major booster for each and every player. Now, everyone wants to reach where he has reached. It will definitely help players to get more motivated to play cricket.

You're the captain of Panchakanya Tej in the Nepal Premier League. How was this league created a big platform for young Nepalis who aspire to be a cricketer?

Vesawkar: Absolutely, it has made a big contribution in grooming up the players. Earlier, when the board was suspended and there were no tournaments organized, the introduction of NPL definitely was a blessing in disguise to bring out new talents in the country from every corner. Moreover, the later version of NPL which is EPL and DPL has really helped players to showcase their talent in the bigger stage.

How would you like to analyze your team's performance in the ICC World Cup qualifiers?

Vesawkar: Well, to be honest, we could have done better if our preparations would've been better. We were the only team who didn't get any practice matches to acclimatize to the local conditions before the tournament.

There are various cricketers from Nepal who aspire to be a cricketer. What piece of advice would you like to give to them?

Vesawkar: My simple advice is to keep working hard and not to give up. If you keep trying with honest hard work, you will definitely achieve your goals.