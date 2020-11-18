Lanka Premier League 2020: Is Shahid Afridi playing LPL this season?

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has retired from international cricket, but the all-rounder has continued to entertain the fans in domestic cricket leagues. The 40-year-old represented the Multan Sultans in the recently concluded PSL 2020.

While he could not make an impact with his performance, Shahid Afridi gained everyone's attention with his uniquely designed helmet. The veteran all-rounder has now played 319 T20 matches for different franchises all over the world.

🇱🇰 Who are you cheering for in the inaugural Lanka Premier League?!#LPL2020 pic.twitter.com/hEsxlRQlOV — ICC (@ICC) November 17, 2020

Afridi was one of the few Pakistani cricketers to feature in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. The hard-hitting all-rounder was a part of the Deccan Chargers, which, unfortunately, finished the season at the last position on the points table.

Speaking of the T20 tournaments, a new league titled the Lanka Premier League will commence in Sri Lanka on November 27. Many cricket fans are excited about the competition as it will feature some marquee names like Andre Russell, Irfan Pathan, Faf du Plessis, Chris Gayle, Munaf Patel, and several others.

Shahid Afridi to play for the Galle Gladiators in LPL 2020

Former ICC T20 World Cup champion Shahid Afridi is the icon player of the Galle Gladiators team in LPL 2020. The owners of the Galle-based LPL franchise also own the Quetta Gladiators team in PSL.

Proud to be the icon player for Galle Gladiators. I want to thank Nadeem Omar bhai and also congratulate him for being the first franchise owner from Pakistan in the #LPL. I’ll be seeing you all in 🇱🇰#GalleGladiators #SriLankaCricket #IPGGroup #RoaringToGo #LankaPremierLeague — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 3, 2020

Apart from Shahid Afridi, the Gladiators also have some big names of the T20 world like Lasith Malinga, Colin Ingram, Mohammad Amir, and Hazratullah Zazai in their ranks. Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was also a part of the squad. However, the wicket-keeper batsman pulled out of LPL 2020 on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, the Galle Gladiators seem to be one strongest teams of the upcoming competition. It will be interesting to see if they can win the inaugural LPL season.