Lanka Premier League 2021, Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report, and live streaming details

The Colombo Stars and the Dambulla Giants will cross swords in Match No. 6 of the Lanka Premier League 2021 on Wednesday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Stars, led by Dhananjaya de Silva, have made a thunderous start to their campaign in the ongoing tournament. On Monday, December 6, they defeated the Galle Gladiators by four wickets. After being put in to field first, the Stars’ bowlers restricted the Gladiators to 116.

The Stars lost six wickets in their run-chase but got over the line with 15 balls to spare. Dinesh Chandimal, De Silva, and David Wiese scored 20s to take the Stars home. The win made sure the Stars racked up a decent net run rate of 0.886 after their first game.

The Giants, led by Dasun Shanaka, started their campaign with a thumping 20-run win over the Kandy Warriors. However, an eight-wicket loss at the hands of the Jaffna Kings pushed them down to fourth in the points table with a poor net run rate of -1.238.

After batting first, the Giants scored a mere 110 in 19.3 overs. Nuwanidu Fernando top-scored for them with 23. The run-chase turned out to be a walk in the park for the Kings, who tracked down the target in 12.3 overs. Imran Tahir and Nuwan Pradeep got one wicket apiece, but it wasn't enough.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants Match Details

Match: Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants, Match 6, Lanka Premier League 2021.

Date and Time: December 8, 2021, Wednesday; 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants Pitch Report

The pitch in Colombo has been fairly good for batting thus far. But in the last three games or so, the scores have come down a wee bit. Chasing should be the preferred option for teams.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants Weather Forecast

Conditions will mostly be cloudy with temperatures around the 29 degrees Celsius mark. The heavens may or may not open up.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants Probable XIs

Colombo Stars

Pathum Nissanka, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Sherfane Rutherford, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Seekkuge Prasanna, David Wiese, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Akila Dananjaya

Dambulla Giants

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Philip Salt, Lahiru Udara, Dasun Shanaka (c), Najibullah Zadran, Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Marchant de Lange, Imran Tahir

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants Match Prediction

The Stars started their campaign with a victory over the Galle Gladiators, the runners-up of the 2020 LPL. Although their batting looked a tad jittery, their bowlers made sure to take the team over the line. The Stars seem firm favorites to win the next game.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants Live Telecast details and Channel List

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

