Lanka Premier League 2021, Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Colombo Stars and the Dambulla Giants are set to cross swords in Match No.11 of the Lanka Premier League 2021 on Saturday, December 11. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the match.

The Giants, led by Dasun Shanaka, have had a reasonable campaign in the ongoing edition of the LPL. With five points from four matches, they are placed third in the points table with a net run rate of -0.531. Their previous game against the Galle Gladiators was called off due to rain.

After being put in to bat first, the Giants scored 159 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Niroshan Dickwella, Shanaka and Ramesh Mendis picked up two wickets apiece. Thereafter, rain made sure that play didn’t resume and the game had to be called off.

The Stars, led by Dhananjaya de Silva, are in all sorts of trouble in the championship. After winning their opening game against the Gladiators, they have slumped to back-to-back losses in the tournament. In their previous game, the Jaffna Kings defeated them by 93 runs – DL Method.

In a rain-curtailed 18-over game, the Kings amassed 207 for six on the back of Thisara Perera’s unbeaten 23-ball 57. The Stars, in reply, were shot out for 114 in 15.5 overs. Wahab Riaz picked up four wickets to break the backbone of the Kings’ batting unit.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants match details

Match: Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants, Match 11, Lanka Premier League 2021

Date and Time: December 11, 2021, Monday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants pitch report

The pitch has behaved a little indifferently in recent times. However, batting hasn’t been all that tough. Chasing should be the preferred option for both teams.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants weather forecast

Conditions will be cloudy with chances of heavy rain. The temperature will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. There could be interruptions throughout the duration of the game.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants probable XIs:

Colombo Stars

Probable XI

Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Chandimal, Ashan Priyanjan, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Keemo Paul, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thikshila de Silva, Naveen-ul-Haq, Dushmantha Chameera

Dambulla Giants

Probable XI

Philip Salt, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilshan Munaweera, Sohaib Maqsood, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Tharindu Ratnayake, Nuwan Pradeep, Imran Tahir

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants match prediction

The Stars have fallen apart a wee bit in the championship as they have looked lackluster in all departments. The Giants seem favorites for the game.

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

