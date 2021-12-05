Lanka Premier League 2021, Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Colombo Stars will lock horns against Galle Gladiators in the third match of the Lankan Premier League 2021 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

The Stars will be playing their opening game of the competition. Angelo Mathews has been handed the responsibility of leading the side in this season of the Lankan Premier League. The likes of Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera and Tom Banton form a solid batting lineup. They have got a good mix of experienced and young players in their ranks, and they are certainly a team to look forward to in the competition.

Galle Gladiators, meanwhile, got off to a winning start to their campaign. They faced the Jaffna Kings and beat them comprehensively. After being asked to bat first, the Gladiators posted 164 on the board in their allotted twenty overs, losing seven wickets.

The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over the Kings for 110. The Gladiators will be riding with confidence and look to carrying forward the winning momentum.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Match Details

Match: Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators, Match 3, Lankan Premier League 2021.

Date and Time: December 6th 2021, Monday; 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the batters can play their strokes freely. The spinners could play a key role, as the surface tends to get slower as the game progresses.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Weather Forecast

The temperature in Colombo is expected to hover between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius. There might be rain interruptions during the game.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Probable XIs

Colombo Stars

Angelo Mathews will lead the side, and will be eager to lead by example. The Stars have plenty of experience in their ranks, and will hope to get off to a winning start.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Tom Banton, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sherfane Rutherford, Naveen-ul-Haq, Seekkuge Prasanna, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.

Galle Gladiators

Contributions from captain Bhanuka Rajapaksa (56) and Samit Patel (42) helped them post 164 runs on the board against the Jaffna Kings in their last game. Patel starred with the ball too, picking up three wickets. He was well supported by the other bowlers as the Gladiators defended their total successfully.

Probable XI

Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Samit Patel, Lahiru Madushanka, Isuru Udana, Pulina Tharanga, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Match Prediction

The Colombo Stars will start their campaign against the Galle Gladiators on Monday, and will hope to get off to a winning start. The Gladiators are riding high on confidence after their comprehensive win over the Jaffna Kings in their opening game.

The Gladiators have the winning momentum behind them. So expect them to continue that and beat the Colombo Stars on Monday.

Prediction: Galle Gladiators to win this game.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

