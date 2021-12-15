Lanka Premier League 2021 - Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report, and live streaming details

Colombo Stars will lock horns against the Jaffna Kings in their 17th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021. R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host this exciting contest.

The Colombo Stars are placed fourth in the points table with six points to their name. They have won three games and lost as many. They defeated Kandy Warriors in their last game. After being asked to bat first, the Warriors struggled against some high-quality bowling by the Stars. They restricted the Warriors to 146 by picking up nine wickets.

The Stars lost an early wicket but recovered well. Some good contributions from their lower-order batters saw them chase down the total with two balls to spare. They lost five wickets in the process but the win would have boosted their confidence. The Stars will look to build on that victory by going on a winning run.

Jaffna Kings, on the other hand, are sitting comfortably at the top of the table. They have won five games so far and lost only one and have 10 points under their belt. They defeated Dambulla Giants in their last game to go to the top of the table. Bowling first, the bowlers were fantastic as they knocked over the Giants for 69 in 14.1 overs.

The Kings did lose three wickets while chasing the modest target but got across the line in the tenth over which helped them boost their net run rate. They have fired in unison so far in the competition and will be looking to keep performing in the same way in the upcoming match against the Stars.

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Match Details:

Match: Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings, Match 17, Lanka Premier League 2021

Date and Time: December 16th 2021, Thursday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at R.Premadasa Stadium is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes on nicely to the bat. The surface is expected to get slower as the game progresses, assisting spinners from both sides. The team winning the toss should bat first.

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature in Colombo is expected to hover between 24 to 29 degrees Celsius. Showers have been predicted for Thursday and we might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match.

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Probable XIs

Colombo Stars

Dushmantha Chameera wreaked havoc in the Warriors’ camp as he picked up four wickets in the last match. The other bowlers chipped in with one wicket each. Dinesh Chandimal, coming in at six, remained unbeaten on 44. A sensational cameo from Seekkuge Prasanna (32* off 6) helped his side chase down 147 with two balls to spare.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews (c), Ashan Priyanjan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhanjaya de Silva, Thikshila de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Rampaul

Jaffna Kings

Chaturanga de Silva and Maheesh Theekshana picked up four and three wickets respectively to knock over the Giants for 69. Contributions from Avishka Fernando (22*) and Wanindu Hasaranga (37) helped them chase down the target in the 10th over.

Probable XI

Upul Tharanga (wk), Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales, Usman Shinwari

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their previous games and will look forward to carrying the winning momentum. The teams look strong on paper and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Jaffna Kings look a well-settled unit and might have the edge when they take on the Colombo Stars on Thursday.

Prediction: Jaffna Kings to win this encounter.

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Diptanil Roy

