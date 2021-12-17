Lanka Premier League 2021 - Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report, and live streaming details

Match 20 of the Lanka Premier League sees Colombo Stars square off against Kandy Warriors at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. It’s the last league game of the competition.

Colombo Stars suffered a heavy loss against Jaffna Kings in their previous fixture. After electing to bat first, the Kings started brilliantly as the Stars bowlers failed to pick up wickets, resulting in the former posting 193 on the board.

The Stars were poor in their chase as they were bundled out on 91, losing the game by 102 runs. They need to be on their toes while facing the upbeat Kandy Warriors.

Kandy Warriors, on the other hand, beat Dambulla Giants in their last game. Batting first, the Dambulla Giants batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they could only manage to score 130 in their 20 overs.

The Warriors got off to a shaky start but a well-composed innings from Ravi Bopara saw them chase down the total with four balls to spare.

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors Match Details:

Match: Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors, Match 20, Lanka Premier League 2021

Date and Time: Friday, December 17, 2021, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to be on their toes on this surface.

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors Weather Forecast

The temperature in Colombo is expected to hover between 24 to 30 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain interruptions during the course of the game as there is rain predicted on Friday.

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors Probable XIs

Colombo Stars

Naveen-ul-Haq was good with the ball but the other bowlers struggled as the Jaffna Kings posted 193 on the board. Tom Banton top-scored with 30 but a lack of contribution from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 91.

Probable XI

Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews (c), Ashan Priyanjan, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Keemo Paul, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Rampaul, Naveen-ul-Haq

Kandy Warriors

Binura Fernando and Al-Amin Hossain starred with the ball, picking up two wickets apiece. Ravi Bopara remained unbeaten on 59 off 50 balls to help his side get across the line. He was well-supported by his skipper Angelo Perera (29* off 22)

Probable XI

Kennar Lewis, Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Perera (c), Al-Amin Hossain, Asela Gunaratne, Nimesh Vimukthi, Binura Fernando, Shiraz Ahmed

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors Match Prediction

Colombo Stars put in a disappointing performance in their last game and suffered a heavy loss. Kandy Warriors, on the other hand, were good in all departments and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Kandy Warriors look a well-settled unit and we expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Kandy Warriors to win this encounter.

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Charith Asalanka to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far