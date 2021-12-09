Lanka Premier League 2021, Dambulla Giants vs Galle Gladiators: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report, and live streaming details

The Dambulla Giants lock horns with Galle Gladiators in the eighth match of the Lanka Premier League 2021. R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host this contest.

The Dambulla Giants are placed third in the points table. They have won two of the three games and have four points to their name.

The Giants defeated the Colombo Stars in their last game in a high-scoring affair. Batting first, the Giants posted a massive 195 on the board, losing six wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over the Stars on 177, winning the game by 18 runs.

Galle Gladiators, meanwhile, have four points to their name but are sitting at the top of the table, thanks to a better run rate. They beat Kandy Warriors in a closely-fought contest.

Batting first, the Warriors batters struggled as the Gladiators did a fine job of restricting them to 143. The Gladiators lost six wickets while chasing but got over the line with four balls to spare. Both sides are coming off wins in their previous games and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Dambulla Giants vs Galle Gladiators Hinds Match Details:

Match: Dambulla Giants vs Galle Gladiators, Match 8, Lanka Premier League 2021

Date and Time: December 10th 2021, Friday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Dambulla Giants vs Galle Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch at R.Premadasa Stadium is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters will enjoy batting on this surface. Expect the deck to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Dambulla Giants vs Galle Gladiators Weather Forecast

The temperature in Colombo is expected to hover between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius. There is rain predicted in the afternoon.

Dambulla Giants vs Galle Gladiators Probable XIs

Dambulla Giants

On the back of fifties from Philip Salt (62) and Najibullah Zadran (54), they posted 195 on the board against the Stars in their last fixture. Every bowler chipped in with wickets, with Nuwan Pradeep picking up three wickets as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Philip Salt, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilshan Munaweera, Sohaib Maqsood, Dasun Shanaka (c), Najibullah Zadran, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Tharindu Ratnayake, Nuwan Pradeep, Imran Tahir

Galle Gladiators

Samit Patel continues to impress as he picked up three wickets against the Kandy Warriors. It helped his side restrict the Warriors to 143. Danushka Gunathilaka top-scored with 45 and every batter contributed as they chased down the total in the last over.

Probable XI

Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Samit Patel, Lahiru Madushanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara, Suminda Lakshan

Dambulla Giants vs Galle Gladiators Match Prediction

Both Dambulla Giants and Galle Gladiators are coming off wins in their last games. The two are evenly-matched sides and will be looking to continue their winning streak.

Galle Gladiators look a well-settled unit and are expected to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Dambulla Giants to win this encounter.

Dambulla Giants vs Galle Gladiators live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

