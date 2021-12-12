Lanka Premier League 2021, Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Dambulla Giants and the Jaffna Kings are set to cross swords in Match No.14 of the Lanka Premier League 2021 on Monday, December 13. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the match.

The Kings, led by Thisara Perera, are sitting pretty on top of the points table with eight points from five matches. Their net run rate of 1.747 is also the best among the participating teams.

Perera are on a four-match winning streak and another win will help them strengthen their grip at the top.

On Sunday, December 12, they defeated the Kandy Warriors by seven wickets – DLS Method. After electing to field, the Kings restricted the Warriors to 94 in 12.2 overs.

Thereafter, skipper Perera’s unbeaten 13-ball 29, laced with four fours and one six, helped the Kings over the line.

The Giants, led by Dasun Shanaka, are placed second in the table with seven points from five games. On Saturday, December 11, they defeated the Colombo Stars by one run.

After electing to bat first, the Giants could only manage to score 138 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

Niroshan Dickwella top-scored for them with a 16-ball 30 decorated with six fours. Thereafter, Dinesh Chandimal played a blinder, scoring an unbeaten 40-ball 65 to give the Giants a run for the money.

But in the end, the Giants came up trumps by a solitary run.

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars match details:

Match: Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings, Match 13, Lanka Premier League 2021

Date and Time: December 12, 2021, Sunday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings pitch report

The pitch in Colombo has been fairly good for batting. The spinners, however, have come to the party and have made life a tad difficult for the batters.

Chasing should be the way forward.

Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings weather forecast:

There is a chance of heavy rain from 7 PM onwards and it won’t be a surprise if interruptions take place. The temperature will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 90s.

Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings probable XIs:

Dambulla Giants

Probable XI

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Philip Salt, Sohaib Maqsood, Tharindu Ratnayake, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Sachitha Jayathilake, Nuwan Pradeep, Imran Tahir

Jaffna Kings

Probable XI

Upul Tharanga (wk), Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana, Wahab Riaz

Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings match prediction

The Kings have won four matches in a row and are looking unstoppable. Since losing their first game, Perera and Co. have made a stupendous comeback.

They should be able to win the next game as well.

Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings live telecast details and channel list:

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Avishka Fernando score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far